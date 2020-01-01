Fifa bans three Kenyans and one Ugandan for alleged match-fixing

The governing body has moved to hand the East African players with bans for alleged match manipulation

World governing body Fifa has confirmed they have banned three Kenyan players for four years each for allegedly being involved in match manipulation.

The three – Moses Chikati, Festus Okiring, and Festo Omukoto – former players at Kakamega , are said to have been allegedly involved.

“The Fifa Disciplinary Committee has found several players guilty of having been involved in match manipulation in violation of art. 69 par. One of the Fifa Disciplinary Code (2017 ed.) (unlawfully influencing match results),” a statement on the Fifa official website stated.

A fourth Kakamega Homeboyz player to receive a ban is 's George Mandela, who received a life ban.

“In particular, given his central role in the conspiracy, the player George Mandela, Uganda, has been banned from taking part in any kind of football-related activity at national and international level (administrative, sports or any other) for life.

“Moreover, the following individuals [Moses Chikati, Festus Okiring, and Festo Omukoto] have been banned from taking part in any kind of football-related activity at national and international level (administrative, sports or any other) for a period of four (4) years.”

The statement added, “The formal disciplinary proceedings against the aforementioned individuals stemmed from an investigation into various matches from the Kenyan Premier League ( ) in 2019. This investigation was conducted by Fifa through its Integrity Department with the consent of and in cooperation with the relevant stakeholders and authorities.

“The findings of the relevant decisions were notified to the concerned individuals today [Tuesday], the date on which the relevant bans come into force. The grounds of the decisions, if requested, will be published on legal fifa.com in accordance with art. 51 par. 7 of the Fifa Disciplinary Code.”

Okiring left Homeboyz for , Mukoto moved to , Mandela returned to his native Uganda while Chikati is still at Homeboyz but was struggling for game time.

Homeboyz chairman Cleophas Shimanyula who raised the match-fixing issue with Football Federation (FKF) last year, says he is happy with the decision taken by Fifa.

“When I told [FKF] that some matches were being fixed, they ignored me, now you can see Fifa has done their investigations and I have been proven right,” Shimanyula told Goal.

“It is a tough and painful decision by Fifa but also a good warning for players in the top league to stop the vice. It will help curb this vice as we want a good league.”