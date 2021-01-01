Fifa bans AFC Leopards from signing players after defaulting Habamahoro pay

Ingwe had a 45-day window to settle the Rwandan's debt but failed to comply as ordered

AFC Leopards have been banned from signing players for two transfer windows by Fifa after failing to settle Rwandan midfielder Vincent Habamahoro's dues, totalling Ksh1.8 million, as directed by the world football governing body.

The 13-time Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions had initially been handed a 45-day ultimatum to settle the dues owed to their former player.

However, Ingwe failed to keep their part of the deal and Fifa had no option but to crack the whip.

"We take due note that in its correspondence, he [Habamahoro] informs us that the [AFC Leopards] has not complied with its financial obligations in accordance with the decision of Fifa," read a letter to the club obtained by Goal.

"We wish to inform the parties that a ban from registering new players internationally has been implemented by Fifa at the beginning of the next registration period.

"Moreover, and in accordance with point 9. of the aforementioned decision, Debtor´s member association [Football Kenya Federation] is requested to implement on the Debtor at the beginning of the next registration period, a ban from registering new players at the national level."

However, the suspension will be lifted if the former champions settle the matter with the player.

Habamahoro was signed by Ingwe in 2018 but after going for four months without pay, he opted to leave alongside Tresor Ndikumana - who is now turning out for Gasogi United - Ismailia Diarra, and Soter Kayumba.

After several failed attempts to get his money, he took the matter to Fifa as the last option.

The midfielder went on to sign for Kiyovu Sports of Rwanda in January 2020.

Ingwe are currently riding high in the league - after 14 matches, they are on 29 points, seven behind the leaders Tusker, who have played two games more, and a point behind than KCB who have played 15 games.

The Patrick Aussems-led charges have won nine games, drawn two, and lost the remaining three matches. They have scored 18 goals and conceded nine in the process.

Their latest match was away to Vihiga United on Saturday and despite coming into the match as favourites, they settled to a 0-0 draw.