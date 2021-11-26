'Fifa ban unlikely' - Ex-AFC Leopards' Ambani after meeting Ringera FKF caretaker committee

Former AFC Leopards striker Boniface Ambani has revealed the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) caretaker committee assured National Super League sides that a Fifa ban was unlikely to come.

The interim body held a meeting with the second-tier clubs on Thursday, and Ambani, who represented Mara Sugar FC, revealed the details of the extensive talks.

Unlikely Ban

"Yesterday [Thursday] I got a chance to represent Mara Sugar FC, in a consultative meeting between the caretaker committee and NSL clubs. Great discussions and great insights," Ambani wrote on his Facebook page.

"On a possibility of a Fifa ban, the committee is in communication with Fifa on what they want to achieve and it's not likely that Kenya will be banned."

Other areas that the meeting touched on were sponsorship, the fate of Nick Mwendwa's regime and match officials, among other things.

"The status of matches played during the suspension period won't count, because they were [considered] friendly matches. The league will resume on the weekend of December 4th and 5th, 2021.

"The committee didn't have details of the [Betika sponsorship] contract. They asked the clubs if they had signed any contracts and the answer was 'no'. That's how sponsors will come and go, without questioning their authenticity.

"The fate of the FKF office will be known after six months. As of now, the government is in control.

"On what clubs stand to benefit from the new regime, a request was made by clubs to fund them to the tune of Ksh1.5 million per month. The committee will revert to the request as soon as possible, though [it is] not a guarantee.

"There is no sponsor in place at the moment, but they are working on it, and clubs should also put their records in order.

"Match officiating is wanting and needs radical changes. They are important stakeholders, and the committee will work with them to improve the standards of the game.

"Club licensing and compliance issues are a problem, and clubs should start putting their houses in order. It is going to be tough.

"It's not going to be easy for players as well as clubs when it comes to contractual matters. In a nutshell, there is much to be done. Just too much."

The interim body had met with FKF Premier League sides on Wednesday to chart a new roadmap for the resumption of the competition.