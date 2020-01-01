Fifa ban looms large for Kenya after FKF non-compliance on Anrouche order

The world-governing body had ordered the local FA to pay the tactician money amounting to millions following a wrongful dismissal in 2014

Football Federation (FKF) is on the verge of being put under a disciplinary investigation for failing to comply with Fifa's order to pay Adel Amrouche Sh109, 919, 863.

Fifa had ordered the local FA to pay Amrouche the money, due to a wrongful dismissal in 2015, a directive Kenya is yet to fulfil.

In a letter seen by The Standard, the World-football governing body wants FKF to respond to their letter of demand before taking the first step of the disciplinary proceedings.

“In view of the foregoing, and in accordance with art. 52 of the Fifa Disciplinary Code, we are herewith opening disciplinary proceedings against Football Kenya Federation for the potential breach of the following provision (s): Art. 15 FDC (2019 ed.) / Art. 64 FDC (2017 ed.) - failure to respect a decision passed by a body, a committee or an instance of Fifa or a CAS decision,” Fifa's letter, dated February 28, read as seen by the daily publication.

“Should the aforementioned party [FKF] fail to submit its position within the stipulated deadline, the member of the Fifa Disciplinary Committee will decide on the case using the file in its possession.

“In this respect, the aforementioned party [FKF] is invited to provide the secretariat of the Fifa Disciplinary Committee with its position, including proof of payment of any outstanding amounts, within six days of the notification of this communication at the latest.”

FKF President Nick Mwendwa stated they did ask Fifa to give them more room to deal with the matter which is now under the government.

“We forwarded our request to the Ministry of Sports and asked Fifa if they can give more days to get it done as the government needs to go through processes,” Mwendwa told The Standard.

The FKF supremo also revealed Fifa is yet to answer to their plea.

“They have not responded,” Mwendwa concluded.

The Belgian coach, who was sacked by the then FKF president Sam Nyamweya in 2014 after a disappointing defeat to Lesotho in a 2015 (Afcon) qualifier, won the case he had filed against the federation.