Fifa absolves former Kakamega Homeboyz coach Nkata from match-fixing claims

The coach was dismissed in January 2019 after he was accused of engaging in acts of manipulating match results

The Federation of Football Associations (Fufa) has confirmed Fifa has absolved coach Paul Nkata from match-fixing allegations.

In a statement on their Facebook page, Fufa stated the former Kakamega and head coach has been found not guilty of match-fixing allegations labelled against him.

Nkata had been alleged to have been part of match manipulation syndicate during his time with Kakamega Homeboyz, a charge the world governing body has now dismissed.

More teams

“Fifa dismisses all charges against Ugandan coach [Paul] Nkata in the matter they investigated on for allegedly getting involved in unlawful influencing of match results in ,” Fufa's statement read.

“The disciplinary proceedings initiated against the coach have also been closed by the world soccer governing body.”

The development comes just days after Fifa banned Nkata's former players at Kakamega Homeboyz for taking part in acts of match-fixing. Moses Chikati, Festo Omukoto, Festus Okiring and George Mandela were found guilty and thereby suspended.

Omukoto, Okiring and Chikati were banned for four years while Mandela was given a lifelong suspension from engaging in football matters.

The Fifa Disciplinary Committee had found the players guilty of having been involved in match manipulation in violation of article 69 paragraph one of the Fifa Disciplinary Code (2017 ed.).

“In particular, given his central role in the conspiracy, the player George Mandela, Uganda, has been banned from taking part in any kind of football-related activity at national and international level (administrative, sports or any other) for life," Fifa's statement read.

“Moreover, the following individuals [Moses Chikati, Festus Okiring, and Festo Omukoto] have been banned from taking part in any kind of football-related activity at national and international level (administrative, sports or any other) for a period of four (4) years.”

The news could be a huge sigh of relief for Nkata, who has also managed and Mbarara City in Uganda.