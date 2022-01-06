FIFA 22 best Icons: Legendary players to use in Ultimate Team

Icons are always the most popular players in FIFA Ultimate Team.

Their versatility means they can be used in almost every squad, even if they have no real connection to the rest of the team.

For example, Brazilian striker Ronaldo will still have excellent chemistry in a Premier League squad despite never playing in England's top flight during his player career.

Icons are in huge demand, but limited supply means they can be very expensive. However, there are some Icons available at affordable prices and they can be great additions to your team even if you don't have millions of coins.

GOAL looks at the best Icons in FIFA 22 and which you should buy to improve your team without breaking the bank.

Who are the best cheap FIFA 22 Icons?

The prices of Icons in FIFA 22 varies hugely. The best of the best will set you back millions of coins.

However, some Icons can be bought for less than 300k coins and there are even lots of Icons that cost less than 100k.

Some of the cheapest Icons in the game like 85-rated Filippo Inzaghi and 87-rated Alan Shearer are largely a waste of money despite their low prices. You can get much more effective regular and in-form cards for the same price.

For less than 100k, Marc Overmars' baby Icon version (the 86-rated LW) is a great cheap legendary card. His five-star weak foot and dribbling stats will cause plenty of problems on the wing and his positioning attributes will help him take up good positions in attack when off the ball.

Find someone with a better trophy cabinet. We'll wait…🏆🧤@IkerCasillas is in #FIFA22 as a #FUT ICON 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5okm5W2G6Y — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) September 12, 2021

Hidetoshi Nakata's nationality means it's hard to link him to other Japanese players, but as he's an Icon, this shouldn't really matter too much. He can be bought for less than 85k and has excellent stats in all attacking areas.

Icon goalkeepers always make great additions to your squad. No matter what team you use, they will link with everyone so you never need to worry about buying another goalkeeper again.

The best two cheap Icon GKs are Petr Cech (around 300k) and Iker Casillas (around 270k). These two players could be the difference between wins and losses and are definitely worth the investment.

Who are the best expensive FIFA 22 Icons?

Ronaldo is the best player in FIFA 22.

Not Cristiano Ronaldo, the Brazilian legend. His Icon cards are the most expensive players in the game and with good reason.

Pele may have a 98-rated version, but 96-rated Ronaldo costs twice as much as his compatriot.

Most people will not be able to afford the 9 million+ it costs to buy 96 Ronaldo, but his 90-rated version is still fantastic at under 2m.

He is super quick and scores everything. What more could you want from a forward?

For 700k, George Best and Wayne Rooney are both good options, especially for Premier League sides and/or Manchester United fans.

Both have 90+ pace so will cause damage against strong defences and their dribbling and shooting statistics will greatly help your goals-for column.

Ferenc Puskas has proved hugely popular in FIFA 22 due to his High/Low workrates. He rarely tracks back and thus is always availble for a quick counter as he never drifts far from the goal.

Depending on which version you purchase, he will cost over 1m coins, with the 94-rated version nearly 3m.