FIFA 21 soundtrack: Artists, songs & music on new game, reveal date


EA have released the latest soundtrack to accompany gamers on their FIFA 21 experience, which includes an exciting mix of new music

The new soundtrack to accompany FIFA 21 has been released and, true to previous editions, this year's playlist incorporates a wide-ranging mix of musicians hailing from all over the globe - transcending genres that range from alternative to hip-hop and pop.

Goal takes a look at which musicians and bands appear in FIFA 21, which is released on October 9.

When was the FIFA 21 soundtrack announced?

The complete FIFA 21 soundtrack was made available to listen to on Spotify, Apple and Deezer from September 28, 2020.

What songs are on the FIFA 21 soundtrack?

Some of the musicians who feature on the FIFA 21 soundtrack include the likes of Tame Impala, Dua Lipa, LA Priest and Glass Animals.

The selection of songs reflect the tendency for FIFA soundtracks to champion fresh, eclectic talents from international waters.

    You can see the complete soundtrack below.

    Artist Song Country
    070 Shake Morrow USA
    Aitch MICE UK
    Alfie Templeman Wish I Was Younger UK
    Anitta, Myke Towers, Cardi B Me Gusta (with Cardi B & Myke Towers) Brazil/USA
    Biig Piig Don't Turn Around Republic of Ireland
    Buju Banton Unity Jamaica
    Carlos Sadness, Bomba Estero Aloha Spain/Colombia
    Celeste Stop This Flame UK
    Chloe Black Sacrifice Australia
    De Lux Cool Up USA
    Domino Saints BUYA USA
    Dua Lipa, The Blessed Madonna Love Is Religion (The Blessed Madonna Remix) [Mixed] UK/USA
    Dylan Fraser Vipers UK
    Everything Is Recorded, Infinite Coles, BERWYN 01:32AM / WALK ALONE UK
    Fireboy DML Scatter Nigeria
    Glass Animals Heat Waves UK
    ICEKIID ErruDumEllaHvad Denmark
    KAWALA Ticket To Ride UK
    LA Priest Beginning UK
    LARRY PINK THE HUMAN MIGHT DELETE LATER UK
    Leyma been a minute UK
    Louis The Child, EARTHGANG Big Love (with EARTHGANG) USA
    Madame Ghandhi Bad Habits USA
    Mike Sabath Good Energy USA
    Nia Wyn Who Asked You UK
    Nnena Work It Out Nigeria
    Oliver Malcolm Switched Up UK
    Oscar Lang Apple Juice UK

    박혜진 Park Hye Jin

    		 Like this USA/South Korea
    Royal Blood Trouble's Coming UK
    Steam Down, Afronaut Zu Etcetera USA
    Still Woozy Window USA
    Tame Impala Is It True Australia
    tha Supreme, Dani Faiv no14 - feat. Dani Faiv Italy
    The Snuts That's All It Is UK
    Zaia SHADE USA

    FIFA 21 Volta soundtrack

    EA have curated two separate soundtracks for FIFA 21 - one for the game overall and one specifically for the new VOLTA mode.

    The soundtrack for Volta is generally even more diverse and global than the one for FIFA 21, featuring sounds from musicians hailing across the United States, Brazil and more.

    Artist Song Country
    Aitch MICE UK
    Alison Wonderland x QUIX TIME Australia
    Apollo Brown, Ro Spit 365 USA
    Bakermat Baiana Netherlands
    BEAM 2X2 USA
    Big Gigantic, Felly St. Lucia USA
    Big Zuu, Eyez, Kamekaze, Capo Lee On Fire UK
    BLESSUS ELEPHANT USA
    Caleborate Only 4 Tha Real USA
    CHAII Lightswitch New Zealand
    Charli XCX anthems UK
    Che Lingo My Block UK
    CLIPZ, Ms Banks, Jaykae Again (feat. Ms Banks, Ms Dynamite & Jaykae) UK
    Daddy's Groove Borracho Italy
    Dave, Burna Boy Location (feat. Burna Boy) UK
    Dai Burger The Function USA
    Disclosure ENERGY USA
    Flume, Toro y Moi The Difference Australia/USA
    Hippie Sabotage Wrong Time USA
    Idris Elba, Kah-Lo Ballie (feat. Kah-Lo) UK/Nigeria
    Jaewynn 24 USA
    JAY1, JB Scofield Flex (feat. JB Scofield) UK
    Kah-Lo Exit SIgn Nigeria
    Kanine, P Money Point Em Up UK
    Koder Win UK
    Koffee, Govana Rapture (feat. Govana) - Remix Jamaica
    Lil Mosey Live This Wild UK
    Little Simz Offence UK
    Love Regenerator, Calvin Harris Hypnagogic (I Can't Wait) UK
    LP Giobbi, TT The Artist Jungle Queen USA
    Mac Miller Blue World USA
    Madame Gandhi Bad Habits USA
    Manga Saint Hilare Fools Gold UK
    NAYANA IZ How We Do UK
    Niko The Kid Dance Du Sol (Badapa) USA
    Nnena Work It Out Nigeria
    Oliver Heldens, Firebeatz Lift Me Up (feat. Carla Monroe) Netherlands
    Oliver Tree Bury Me Alive USA
    Onipa Fire UK
    The Prodigy Poison UK
    Quarantino Broken Love USA
    Rema, Rvssian Beamer (Bad Boys) Nigeria
    Reo Cragun Cuss You Out USA
    Saweetie Tap In USA
    Sia Little Man - Exemen Works Australia
    Soaky Siren M.I.A. USA
    Stay Flee Get Lizzy, Fredo, Young T & Bugsey Ay Caramba UK
    Stormzy, Aitch Pop Boy (feat. Aitch) UK
    Tkay Maidza Grasshopper Australia
    TrueMendous Hmmm UK
    Underworld Listen To Their No UK
    Yves V, Afrojack, Icona Pop We Got That Cool (feat. Afrojack & Icona Pop) Belgium/Netherlands/Sweden
    Zaia SHADE USA

    Listen to the FIFA 21 Soundtrack

    Listen to the FIFA 21 Volta Soundtrack

    FIFA 20 soundtrack

    The FIFA 20 soundtrack included tracks by a host of diverse international artists that dabbled between grime, indie rock and alternative, such as Another Sky, Skepta, Suzi Wu and Pixx.

    The full FIFA 20 soundtrack is below.

    Artist Song Country
    Another Sky The Cracks UK
    Apre Come Down UK
    BJ the Chicago Kid Feel the Vibe UK
    Buscabulla Vamono Puerto Rico
    Cautious Clay Erase USA
    Child of the Parish Before the Moment's Gone UK
    Colouring Oh My God! UK
    Danay Suarez La Razon del Equilibrio Cuba
    Dennis Lloyd Wild West Israel
    Dominic Fike Phone Numbers USA
    Everyone You Know She Don't Dance UK
    Fieh Glu Norway
    Flume Running Back Australia
    Foals The Runner UK
    Friedberg Go Wild UK/Germany
    Goldlink Zulu Screams USA
    Half Alive Runaway USA
    Hot Chip Positive UK
    Jai Paul He UK
    Janice Hearts Will Bleed Sweden
    JB Scofield Stretch It UK/Netherlands
    Jevon Lil Ze Brazil/UK
    Judah & The Lion Why Did You Run? USA
    JYyllowL Ozone Ireland
    Kamakaze x Massappeals Last Night UK
    Kojey Radical Where Do I Begin? UK
    Loyle Carner Angel UK
    Major Lazer Que Calor Jamaica/USA
    Masego Big Girls Jamaica/USA
    Milky Chance Fado Germany
    MNDR Save Me USA
    Obongjayer Frens Nigeria/UK
    P Money Where and When UK
    Pixx Funsize UK
    Rosalia & Ozuna Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi Spain
    Sampa the Great OMG Zambia/Botswana/Australia
    Skepta Same Old Story UK
    Sofi Tukker Swing USA
    Suzi Wu Highway UK
    The Knocks & Kah-lo Awa Ni USA
    The SLP Favourites UK
    Tierra Whack Unemployed USA
    Ttrruuces I'm Alive UK

