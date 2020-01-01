FIFA 20 Winter Upgrades: When will the ratings refresh happen and which players will be upgraded?
At the start of the season, every player was given a unique rating in FIFA 20 based on their recent form.
As the 2019-20 campaign progressed, it was clear that some players had been underrated, while others have had a breakout season making their initial rating redundant.
In order to make sure each player in the FIFA 20 database is properly rated, EA Sports update player ratings throughout the season in the live database for online seasons.
FIFA Ultimate Team does not have dynamic ratings like this, but each February, a Ratings Refresh takes place, where upgraded cards are released into packs.
When are the winter upgrades happening?
During the January transfer window, EA Sports will release new versions of players at their new clubs. This takes place throughout the month of January and into February once all the deals are completed.
The Ratings Refresh takes place once the transfer window is closed and usually kicks off in mid-February.
In FIFA 19, the first batch of winter upgrades was released on Friday, February 15, 2019. As a result, it is predicted that the FIFA 20 winter upgrades will begin on Friday, February 14, 2020.
As well as ratings increases, some players may also receive boosts to their weak foot and skill stats, while other players may benefit from position changes to reflect their real-life positions. Raheem Sterling is likely to receive a position change from his original right-wing spot to left-wing in the Ratings Refresh.
The ratings refresh usually occurs in batches, with each of Europe's top five leagues released separately as well as another update for players from the rest of the world.
Which players will receive upgrades?
The latest live database for Career Mode and Online Seasons is a good indicator for which players will receive upgrades during the Ratings Refresh.
The following players have all been upgraded in the live database, so there is a very good chance they will receive a boost in FIFA Ultimate Team in February.
|Player
|Club
|Old Rating
|Upgraded Rating
|Robert Lewandowski
|Bayern Munich
|89
|90
|Sadio Mane
|Liverpool
|88
|89
|Raheem Sterling
|Man City
|88
|89
|Karim Benzema
|Real Madrid
|87
|88
|Casemiro
|Real Madrid
|87
|88
|Roberto Firmino
|Liverpool
|86
|87
|Angel Di Maria
|PSG
|86
|87
|Clement Lenglet
|Barcelona
|85
|86
|Raphael Varane
|Real Madrid
|85
|86
|Andrew Robertson
|Liverpool
|85
|86
|Mauro Icardi
|PSG
|85
|86
|Hakim Ziyech
|Ajax
|85
|86
|Arthur
|Barcelona
|84
|85
|Pizzi
|Benfica
|84
|85
|Timo Werner
|RB Leipzig
|83
|84
|Lucas Moura
|Spurs
|83
|84
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|Liverpool
|83
|84
|Idrissa Gueye
|PSG
|83
|84
|Jamie Vardy
|Leicester
|82
|84
|Ricardo Pereira
|Leicester
|82
|84
|Thomas Partey
|Atletico Madrid
|82
|83
|Quincy Promes
|Ajax
|82
|83
|Wilfred Ndidi
|Leicester
|81
|82
|Marcel Sabitzer
|RB Leipzig
|81
|82
|Dimitri Payet
|Marseille
|81
|82
|Lautaro Martinez
|Inter
|81
|82
|Marcos Acuna
|Sporting CP
|81
|82
|Ruben Dias
|Benfica
|80
|82
|Moussa Dembele
|Lyon
|80
|81
|Chris Smalling
|Roma
|80
|81
|Raul Jimenez
|Wolves
|80
|81
|Mario Hermoso
|Atletico Madrid
|80
|81
|Juan Bernat
|PSG
|80
|81
|Moussa Marega
|Porto
|80
|81
|James Maddison
|Leicester
|79
|81
|Richarlison
|Everton
|79
|80
|Fabian Schar
|Newcastle
|79
|80
|Achraf Hakimi
|Borussia Dortmund
|79
|80
|Agustin Marchesin
|Portp
|78
|80
|Jordan Veretout
|Roma
|78
|79
|Renan Lodi
|Atletico Madrid
|77
|79
|Marcus Thuram
|Borussia Monchengladbach
|75
|79
|Scott McTominay
|Man Utd
|77
|78
|Dayot Upamecano
|RB Leipzig
|77
|78
|Reguilon
|Atletico Madrid
|77
|78
|Luiz Felipe
|Lazio
|77
|78
|Patrick Herrmann
|Borussia Monchengladbach
|77
|78
|Konrad Laimer
|RB Leipzig
|77
|78
|Stefano Sensi
|Inter
|77
|78
|Tammy Abraham
|Chelsea
|76
|78
|Amine Harit
|Schalke
|76
|78
|Caglar Soyuncu
|Leicester
|74
|78
|Erling Haaland
|Borussia Dortmund
|73
|78
|Kieran Tierney
|Arsenal
|76
|77
|Rodrygo
|Real Madrid
|76
|77
|Phil Foden
|Man City
|76
|77
|Goncalo Paciencia
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|76
|77
|Theo Hernandez
|AC Milan
|76
|77
|Gianluca Mancini
|Roma
|76
|77
|Franco Cervi
|Benfica
|76
|77
|Mason Mount
|Chelsea
|75
|77
|John McGinn
|Aston Villa
|75
|77
|Matteo Guendouzi
|Arsenal
|75
|77
|Islam Slimani
|Monaco
|74
|77
|Paulo Gazzaniga
|Spurs
|75
|76
|Alexander Nubel
|Schalke
|75
|76
|Jetro Willems
|Newcastle
|75
|76
|Suat Serdar
|Schalke
|75
|76
|Takumi Minamoto
|Liverpool
|75
|76
|Dodi Lukebakio
|Hertha BSC
|75
|76
|Bouna Sarr
|Marseille
|75
|76
|Moussa Diaby
|Bayer Leverkusen
|74
|76
|Enda Stevens
|Sheff Utd
|74
|76
|Emiliano Buendia
|Norwich
|74
|76
|John Egan
|Sheff Utd
|74
|76
|Tim Krul
|Norwich
|73
|76
|Fiyako Tomori
|Chelsea
|72
|76
|Daniel James
|Man Utd
|72
|76
|Adama Traore
|Wolves
|74
|75
|Philip Billing
|Bournemouth
|74
|75
|Moussa Djenepo
|Southampton
|74
|75
|Djibril Sow
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|74
|75
|Diego Rico
|Bournemouth
|74
|75
|Jack O'Connell
|Sheff Utd
|74
|75
|Giovanni Di Lorenzo
|Napoli
|73
|75
|Hwang Hee Chan
|Red Bull Salzburg
|71
|75
|Daichi Kamada
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|73
|74
|Lys Mousset
|Sheff Utd
|71
|74
|Mohamed Ihattaren
|PSV
|68
|74
|Alphonso Davies
|Bayern Munich
|72
|73
|Cody Gakpo
|PSV
|72
|73
|Dan Burn
|Brighton
|71
|73
|Laszlo Benes
|Borussia Monchengladbach
|70
|73
|Carles Perez
|Barcelona
|67
|73
|Ruben Vinagre
|Wolves
|70
|72
|Aaron Ramsdale
|Bournemouth
|68
|72
|Gabriel Martinelli
|Arsenal
|68
|72
|Todd Cantwell
|Norwich
|68
|72
|Mason Greenwood
|Man Utd
|67
|70
|John Lundstram
|Sheff Utd
|67
|70
|Aaron Connolly
|Brighton
|64
|65
Will my current players be upgraded?
Only special versions of players in your club are eligible for an upgrade. Regular gold, silver or bronze cards will not be automatically upgraded.
If a player's new rating exceeds or equals the rating of their special versions (Team of the Week, Team of the Group Stage, etc.), then these special cards will receive an automatic boost.
For example, Sadio Mane's initial card had an 88 rating, but he is now rated 89 in the live FIFA database. A new 89-rated basic version will be added to packs in February, but anyone who has the original 88-rated version will not receive an upgrade. His 89- and 90-rated Team of the Week in-form cards will both get +1 overall, while his Player of the Month card should also be boosted from 91 to 92.
All new players found in packs will be upgraded but the lower-rated original cards will still be available to be bought and sold on the transfer market.