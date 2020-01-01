FIFA 20 Team of the Season: Release dates, squad information & more

The biggest promotion of the year in FIFA comes at the end of the domestic calendar, with high-rated players released from all the major leagues

At the beginning of every summer, EA Sports releases its Team of the Season for each of the various leagues in the FIFA video game.

These are special squads selected either by EA Sports or through fan votes which include the best 23 players from each of Europe's top-five leagues, as well as other panels for other leagues and divisions from the rest of the world.

What is the Most Consistent Team of the Season?

The first Team of the Season squad released every year is the Community Squad, which consists of the most consistent players from the past season who have not received a Team of the Week item (or in-form) during the year.

These players are chosen by members of the FIFA community, using websites like FUThead or FUTbin as well as EA Sports' own forums and discussion boards. Primarily, the squad is made up of players from the top five leagues, but it also includes a few players from the rest of the world.

In the past, three squads were chosen for bronze, silver and gold, but now only one gold squad is selected.

When will Team of the Season start?

FIFA Team of the Season usually begins the first Friday in May and sees new squads released every Friday over the following four to six weeks. It always begins with the Community Most Consistent Squad and ends with the Ultimate Squad.

The Ultimate Squad is made up of the very best players from all the individual Team of the Season squads, so tends to have Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and all the best players in the world.

This year, due to the postponement of top-level football in Europe and the rest of the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, EA Sports could decide to delay the launch of Team of the Season until leagues resume.

Who will be named in the Team of the Season squads?

Most of the Team of the Season squads are chosen by EA Sports, with the selections kept a closely-guarded secret until the official launch of each squad.

However, some of the teams like the Team of the Season are selected from a fan vote on the competition's official website. Fans can select from a shortlist of players to pick the best XI for their leagues and then the remaining 12 players for the squad are chosen by EA Sports.

One additional Team of the Season player will also be available in the game by completing weekly objectives, and others will be available through Squad Building Challenges (SBCs).

What are the Team of the Season SBCs?

Apart from the 23 players included in the Team of the Season squads, other players will also be available through special limited-time SBCs.

In , these SBCs included TOTS Moments players, who received a special upgraded player card to celebrate specific standout performances during the season rather than their consistency over the entire campaign.