FIFA 20 demo: When will it be released on PS4 & Xbox and which teams will be involved?

EA Sports will be rolling out a teaser for their flagship football franchise in order to build anticipation for the game's release

FIFA 20 will be fully launched in late September, but fans of EA Sports' football franchise will get a chance to play the game before then through the demo.

Last year, the introduction of the was heavily imbued in the demo and the game's developers are likely to do something similar for the FIFA 20 demo with new features such as the Volta street football mode expected to be at the fore.

Appetites will be sufficiently whetted with a selection of teams, playing modes and venues available.

Ahead of the demo's release, Goal takes a look at what to expect in the scaled-down version.

When is the FIFA 20 demo released?

The demo for FIFA games usually drops two weeks before the full game launch, which would mean the FIFA 20 demo is likely to be available from September 12.

That will give fans of the game plenty of time to familiarise themselves with the gameplay and new features before the worldwide release date of September 27.

Which consoles will the FIFA 20 demo be playable on?

The FIFA 20 demo will be available to play on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

Which teams are in the FIFA 20 demo?

Last year, the FIFA 19 demo featured 10 playable teams, which was a decrease from the 13 that were in the FIFA 18 demo. A similar number should appear in the FIFA 20 demo.

, and were prominent in the first trailer for FIFA 20, which suggests that they will probably be among the demo teams.

The likes of , , and were available in the demo.

However, don't expect teams such as , and - who each have licensing deals with Konami for Pro Evolution Soccer - to be involved.

With Volta being launched in FIFA 20 it is also possible that small-sided street teams will be included.

Which stadiums are in the FIFA 20 demo?

As with the number of playable teams, EA Sports will also limit the number of venues in which gamers can play in the demo.

Given their partnership with UEFA, it seems likely that the venue for the 2020 Champions League final - Istanbul's Ataturk Stadium - will be included as well as one other stadium.

There will also be a street venue where FIFA fans will get their first taste of the new Volta mode.

Download the FIFA 20 demo

The demo will be available as a download for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC (via Origin).

It will be completely free and the download links will be included here upon released.