FIFA 19 Squad Building Challenges - MLS Player of the Month Carlos Vela is a bargain

This Ultimate Team card is well worth the money and works perfectly in unique squads or as a super sub

At this stage of , it's the perfect time to experiment and try out different squads with so many new cards on the market. That's why the new Player of the Month card for 's Carlos Vela is not only affordable but also a Squad Building Challenge (SBC) worth doing for anyone looking to try something new.

The Mexican right-winger has been bumped up to an 88 overall with sensational stats in pace (88), dribbling (89), passing (88) and shooting (89). With 89 sprint speed, 86 acceleration, 90 ball control and 91 dribbling as well as having four-star skill moves, Vela is terrifying to defend against. His two-star weak-foot is a slight let down but the left-footed winger is so effective at cutting in that is doesn't matter. Vela can make anything happen with 92 vision, 92 short passing and 90 crossing. Plus, he is extremely clinical with 91 positioning, 91 finishing, 90 long shots, 92 volleys and 85 heading.

Vela would make an excellent super-sub for any team but there are a lot of fantastic players to link him to. is blessed with amazing offensive cards, such 87-rated Flashback Javier Hernandez. Though the better option may be creating an MLS squad with the legendary Flashback Zlatan Ibrahimovic card. There are plenty of other brilliant Flashback cards in the MLS too with 87-rated Nani slotting in nicely at left-wing, 90-rated Wayne Rooney who can fill it at CAM and 87-rated Michael Bradley at CDM.

There are three challenges to complete for PotM Vela which, in total, will cost around 54,000 coins while also rewarding you with almost the exact same value in packs. Here's how to complete each challenge as well as the price of each player in brackets (approximate PlayStation prices were used for this guide).

Los Angeles FC

The first challenge requires a squad with a minimum of one LAFC player and a maximum of four players from the same league while maintaining at least 80 chemistry and a team rating of 82 or higher.

You can complete this challenge with no loyalty or position changes if you make a 4-3-3 with Petr Cech (650), Sime Vrsaljko (1,200), Alessio Romagnoli (850), Laurent Koscielny (1,800), Sead Kolasinac (850), Lucas Biglia (850), Giacomo Bonaventura (1,000), Lucas Torreira (750), Carlos Vela (1,100), Josef Martinez (800) and Ralf Fahrmann (800).

That comes at a total of 10,750 coins and you also receive a premium gold player pack which is worth 7,500 coins - giving you a nice return.

Major Soccer League

The next challenge is similar with a minimum of one MLS player, minimum of three players from different clubs and a minimum of three players from different nations while maintaining at least 80 chemistry and a team rating of 82 or higher.

Once again you don't need any position changes or loyalty bonuses to complete this challenge. Simply field a 4-4-2 of Emiliano Viviano (850), Mario Gaspar (1,100), Mattia Caldara (750), Alessio Romagnoli (850), Domenico Criscito (1,000), Joaquin (1,300), Ever Banega (1,000), Franco Vazquez (800), Ignacio Piatti (700), Carlos Bacca (600) and Wissam Ben Yedder (850).

That comes out to 9,800 total while rewarding you with another premium gold player pack worth 7,500 coins.

Mexico

Finally, we have the Mexico challenge which is by far the most expensive yet still affordable. This challenge requires a minimum of two Mexican players, a minimum of one inform card and a maximum of five players from one league while maintaining at least 75 chemistry and a team rating of 83 or higher.

Unlike the last two challenges, the cheapest way to complete this challenge is to use four position change cards, though you still don't need any loyalty bonuses. To complete this challenge, field a 4-1-4-1 formation with Lukas Hradecky (3,600), Thorgan Hazard (1,500), inform Makoto Hasebe (15,750), Omer Toprak (900), Yann Sommer (3,000), Giovani Lo Celso (800), Hirving Lozano (800), Andres Guardado (900), Ever Banega (1,000), Goncalo Guedes (1,100), Rodrigo (5,300).

With two RW > RM cards (200 each), one CM > CDM (200) and one LW > LM (200) position change cards (800 total), this squad comes out to a total of 35,150 coins while rewarding you with a mega pack which is worth 35,000 coins.

So in theory, this SBC returns most of your investment in pack value while also earning you a fantastic winger in the game. You will want to take advantage of this while it's still live.