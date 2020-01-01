Fidel Origa: Wazito FC unveil 13th new signing, from Western Stima

The Nairobi-based club have now set a new mark of signed players after they unveiled another midfielder

Wazito FC have set a transfer record this window after unveiling their 13th new player in Fidel Origa.

No Kenyan Premier League ( ) club has ever made as many signings in a single window as the ambitious Nairobi-based outfit, who have also roped in Maurice Ojwang from , Steven Odhiambo from Western Stima, Castro Ogendo from Bidco United, Peter Odhiambo from and Jackson Juma from AFC .

Others are Kevin Okumu from promoted side Nairobi City Stars, Jackson Juma from AFC Leopards, Edwin Omondi from Western Stima, Boniface Omondi from Gor Mahia, Kevin Kimani from , Mark Otieno from and striker Vincent Oburu from AFC Leopards.

More teams

“We are elated to announce the acquisition of Fidel [Origa] from Kenyan Premier League side, Western Stima,” the club confirmed on their official website.

“A holding midfielder by trade, Origa was one of the top-performing midfielders in the league last season and he will now don our black and yellow from 2019/20 campaign.

“Origa is a Mautuma High School alumnus. He has previously played for and is a U20 international. At Wazito he will meet some familiar faces as Musa Masika, Bixente Otieno and Joshua Otieno are all part of the Kenya U20 set up.”

On signing for Wazito, Origa said: “I am delighted to be here because I believe that this is a good move for me. I join the team at a time when my form is very good and I want to improve even further.

Article continues below

“My goal is to help the team win trophies and also at a personal level become a better player. To the fans, I want to tell them that they will enjoy the football that we are going to play.”

Wazito FC coach Fred Ambani was elated to have sealed the signing of the player by stating: “Origa is a very good young midfielder, one of the best in his position in the country. Last season when we played Stima both home and way he caused us many problems and I am happy that we will now play for us and not against us.

“He is hardworking, skilful, positionally disciplined, his ball distribution and pressing are top-notch. He is also a very disciplined player who takes instructions and is willing to learn, he will become even a better player at Wazito.”