FFF president Philippe Diallo leaps to the defence of Kylian Mbappe after Real Madrid star's 'dictator' comment sparks China fury

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French Football Federation (FFF) president Philippe Diallo has called for the controversy surrounding Kylian Mbappe's recent comments about former Chinese leader Mao Zedong to end following the forward's apology. The Real Madrid star sparked a significant backlash in China after referencing a social media meme during a podcast appearance.

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Mbappe sparks major backlash in China

Mbappe has found himself at the centre of a massive controversy in China. The France and Madrid forward referred to former Chinese leader Mao Zedong as a dictator during a recent podcast appearance.

The comments triggered an immediate response in the lucrative Chinese market. State-owned broadcaster Migu has refused to show Los Blancos' upcoming match against Racing Santander on Sunday. Furthermore, several major Chinese brands have severed ties with the 27-year-old. Dairy companies Mengniu and Shanghai Milkground Food Tech, alongside Eastroc Beverage, have ceased all cooperation with the player.

FFF chief calls for end to controversy

FFF chief Diallo has now stepped in to defend the national team captain. Diallo insists the player meant no offence and believes the situation should now be put to rest.

"It is a controversy which, ultimately, should not, I hope, last because Kylian has very well explained the context in which this intervention took place," Diallo told French newspaper Ouest-France on Thursday. "He has apologised. I believe we should now leave it at that so that he can continue his season in the best possible conditions."

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The social media podcast meme explained

The entire controversy stems from a long-running joke regarding Mbappe's perceived influence at club level. Fans frequently create memes superimposing his face onto political and military leaders to highlight his power, earning him "the dictator" nickname in the European press.

During a French podcast that has since been deleted, Mbappe discussed a specific image where his face was photoshopped onto Mao Zedong. He jokingly referred to the figure in the picture as "some guy — I think he's a Chinese dictator". China Daily noted the incident offered a "sharp reminder of the limits of celebrity influence".

Madrid and Liga seek damage control

Both Madrid and Liga have issued formal apologies as Spanish football scrambles to contain the financial and social fallout. The Chinese market remains incredibly important for the league's global strategy. Liga president Javier Tebas has taken direct action to ease tensions. He established a crisis unit and held a meeting with Chinese ambassador Yao Jing on Wednesday.