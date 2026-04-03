Feyenoord on a tour of Mexico? 'These expensive international players were also being scouted'

Reports from Mexico over the past few days suggest that Feyenoord is exploring the Mexican market. It therefore seems increasingly likely that general manager Dennis te Kloese will once again be calling the shots this summer when it comes to the players the Rotterdam club signs.

It had previously emerged that Raúl Rangel, goalkeeper for Chivas and the Mexican national team, is being considered as Feyenoord’s new first-choice goalkeeper.

It is now reported that Gilberto Mora (Club Tijuana), Érik Lira (Cruz Azul) and Ozziel Herrera (Tigres) have also been closely monitored by Feyenoord’s scouting department in recent weeks. At first glance, these are fairly expensive players.

Five-time international Mora is a 17-year-old midfielder who, despite his age, has already played 49 official matches for Club Tijuana. He has also recently been linked with Spanish giants such as FC Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Lira is a 25-year-old defensive midfielder who has 22 international caps for Mexico to his name. Herrera is a 24-year-old winger who has made seven international appearances.

Te Kloese worked in Mexico for many years, including at Chivas and Tigres, and was also active within the Mexican Football Federation.

This has given the Dutch director an extensive network, which he has utilised several times in recent years for Feyenoord, with varying degrees of success.