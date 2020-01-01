Ferwafa imposes strict safety measures due to coronavirus scare

The order follows the government's directive to all members of the public to avoid close contact even though no cases has been reported yet

The Rwandese Association Football Federation (Ferwafa) has banned pre-match handshakes between players in accordance with the government's directive as a measure to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Rwandan government, through the office of Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente, directed that members of the public should avoid close contact as one of the measures to tame the spread of Covid-19.

“In response to the outbreak of the coronavirus across the world and following measures which have been put in place by the government of Rwanda to prevent and fight the virus, Ferwafa has set measures to prevent the virus spread,” Ferwafa's statement read as reported by The New Times.

The federation also urged home teams to avail soap and clean water or hand sanitizers at all stadium entrances, and the prohibition of hosting games if the stated requirements are not fulfilled.

With Rwanda yet to report a case of Covid-19 infection, the government is not taking chances and thus gave an order that will help to curb the virus' spread.

“Avoid especially handshaking and close body contact e.g. hugging, and unnecessary travels to countries affected by coronavirus," read part of the order by the government.



“Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing in public, wash your hands with clean water and soap or hand sanitizer; avoid contact with others whenever you have flu-like symptoms, cough or high fever.



“The Ministry of Health and other relevant institutions will continue to work on adequate strategies in the prevention and fight against this epidemic.”

The Rwandan Premier League has already reached matchday 23 actions with four matches lined up for March 14 at various stadiums.

Football Federation (TFF) also banned handshakes by players participating in all competitions that are run by it. TFF also imposed the ban following the Ministry of Health's order.