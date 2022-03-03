Fernando Torres tipped for Spanish national team manager job by former Atletico Madrid coach

Fernando Torres could one day become the Spanish national team manager, according to ex-Atletico Madrid staffer and coach Armando de la Morena.

Torres is currently the co-leader of Atletico Madrid's Under-19s, having taken the job last summer.

The former star striker for Atletico Madrid, Liverpool and Chelsea has led the U19 squad to the quarter-final of the UEFA Youth League, and people have taken notice of his abilities.

What has been said?

"A coach like Fernando, knowing his career a bit, as a player and always with the respect that he has acted, has the conditions to be a great coach," Morena told AS. "Because of how he expresses himself, the serenity that he has, the calm.

"I know it from the players too, who tell me wonders about him, how he transmits, how he gives them the concepts. So what I see in him is that ... if everything is going the right way, then we have a future coach for Spanish football and for Atletico and hopefully for the national team as well. Whatever what he wants.

"He spoke very well to you even when he was still a kid, 17, 18 years old. He is always respectable both on and off the field, for his manners and behaviour. After all, a coach has to be that. An example both outside and inside the field. And he meets those conditions."

Article continues below

The bigger picture

Reaching the Youth League quarter-final is a huge accomplishment for Torres, as the team hasn't advanced this far since 2014-15.

The Atletico legend may not get at the first-team job for a while, of course, with Diego Simeone firmly in charge, but he's nonetheless building an early case for a senior job somewhere.

Further reading