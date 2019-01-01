Live Scores
Manchester City

Fernandinho to have scan on knee injury

Comments()
Getty Images
The midfielder is set to have a scan on the injury he suffered in the derby win over United

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho is unsure of the severity of his knee injury as he prepares to undergo a scan on Thursday.

The Brazil international, 33, came off in the second half of City's 2-0 derby win over Manchester United that returned them to the top of the Premier League table.

Already without the injured Kevin De Bruyne, City could now lose Fernandinho with four games remaining in their season.

Editors' Picks

Fernandinho said he would have to wait for the results of a scan to know the severity of the injury scare.

"We will see tomorrow [Thursday]. We are going to make the scan and we will see. I will talk to the doctor and he will make the best decision for everybody," he said.

"When I blocked the shot from Paul [Pogba] I felt my knee. It twisted a little bit. I could continue playing but I came off. That's what it is."

City are a point clear of Liverpool with three league matches remaining, the first of which is a trip to Burnley on Sunday.

Article continues below

After that, they'll take on Leicester City before finishing up against Brighton to close the season.

In addition, City face an FA Cup final, where they'll face Watford in the finale.

Meanwhile, Liverpool will face Huddersfield, Newcastle and Wolves to conclude their Premier League campaign.

Close