Fernandes reveals words of encouragement from 'idol' Ronaldo and first impressions of Man Utd

The 25-year-old has followed in the steps of his Portugal team-mate from Sporting to Old Trafford, and is enjoying his time in Manchester so far

Bruno Fernandes has opened up on his relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo after following in his footsteps by joining from Lisbon.

Fernandes has enjoyed an impressive start to his career at Old Trafford, picking up the Premier League Player of the Month award in his first few weeks at the club.

The 25-year-old is a team-mate of Ronaldo’s at international level, with 19 appearances for to his name since making his debut in 2017.

Speaking to Cronache Di Spogliatoio, Fernandes said: "He welcomed me very well to the Portugal national team.

“We look at him as an idol, he has always been an idol for me. I followed his example, he is one of my favourites.

“When I was called up by Portugal, he came to me saying, ‘You are doing a good job at Sporting, I like it’. Words like these make the difference.”

After a lengthy transfer saga which at one point looked to have been dead, Fernandes joined United for €55 million (£50m/$61m) in January.

He notched two goals and three assists in his first five Premier League appearances, as well as a goal and an assist in the .

Fernandes and United appear to be a match made in heaven – much like Ronaldo and United – and he spoke with reverence for his new club.

“When I arrived for the medicals, everything impressed me,” he said. “At the training ground, you can find everything.

“At Old Trafford you warm up with nobody in the stands, you hear nothing in the tunnel, and then you enter the pitch and you hear an incredible noise.

“If you talk about stadiums that everyone knows, the most historic are San Siro and Old Trafford.”

Fernandes’ fellow Portuguese, right-back Diogo Dalot, has made the bold claim of predicting his compatriot will become a club legend at United.

“He’s a top guy, a top player. He is going to be a legend,” Dalot told the Official Manchester United Podcast.

“He’s unbelievable, he can be better of course as well. He’s going to learn a lot from this club.

"I think he is a massive player to have in this team and he’s going to be a very good player for this club. He’s going to be [a legend], no doubt about that.”