Fernandes’ Man Utd benching explained after being ‘kicked between pillar and post’

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opted to rest his Portuguese playmaker for a trip to West Ham, with a key creative influence named among the substitutes

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed the thinking behind his benching of Bruno Fernandes, with the midfielder taken out of the firing line during a trip to West Ham.

Solskjaer told Sky Sports: “Bruno has been kicked between pillar and post lately. He got a kick against and he’s another one that if I don’t have to use him, I’d like not to.

“Rashford is fit enough to be on the bench. We need all the points we can get in these games of course and Marcus held his arm up, with a bad shoulder, and he’s said he’s ready if needed.”

