Fernandes hopes to manage Man Utd one day as coaching ambition is revealed

The Portugal international midfielder has plenty still to achieve as a player, but is already planning a move into the dugout

Bruno Fernandes has revealed that he will look to move into coaching when hanging up his boots, with the Portuguese hoping to take Manchester United's managerial reins at some stage in the future.

At 26 years of age, there is still plenty for the talented midfielder to achieve in a playing capacity - with his sights currently set on chasing down Europa League glory.

He is, however, already putting long-term plans in place and says he would welcome the opportunity to prolong his association with the Premier League heavyweights once the day comes to step into the dugout.

What has been said?

Fernandes told a Q&A session on United's official website of his coaching ambition: "Now I’m seeing time passing and seeing kids coming from 2000, 2001, 2002, and my sister is from 2000, so it’s making for some confusion in my head.

"I’m trying to enjoy the football, you know. I think I want to be a coach. Honestly, I would like to be a coach.

"I don’t know which team I would like to manage. Of course, the biggest team if I can manage Manchester United, I will be happy. I can leave now just some words so if people see this, if I’m a manager in the future, the fans can make some pressure to bring me as a coach!

"But I think I would like to be a coach in the future. I’m not sure but for what I feel for football, for the feeling I have, I think I have to continue to be inside of football because my whole life is about this. So I think, in the future, it needs to be with football too."

What about the present?

United already have one former star at their helm, with 1999 Treble winner Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looking to bring a four-year wait for major silverware to a close.

He has his side into the semi-finals of the Europa League, where the Red Devils are due to face Roma, while a second-place standing has been cemented in the Premier League.

The ultimate aim is to come back into contention for a domestic crown, with it possible that shrewd additions over the summer will push the 13-time winners back into that picture.

Fernandes believes that is possible, saying when asked if a title challenge can be staged next season: "I think, honestly, the team has improved a lot since I arrived.

"I feel the improvement but I think the team is improving since the coach arrived. He’s trying to put his hand on the team and make it better and better."

United are due to play host to Roma on Thursday before remaining at Old Trafford for their next Premier League outing when arch-rivals Liverpool pay a visit to Manchester on Sunday.

