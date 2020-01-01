Fernandes beats Ighalo to Manchester United award

The former Nigeria international narrowly missed out on his first prize at Old Trafford after the Portuguese edged him

Odion Ighalo has lost March’s Player of the Month award to his fellow January arrival Bruno Fernandes.

The former Super Eagles star joined the Red Devils on transfer deadline day from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua and has been in spectacular form.

This month, Ighalo scored three goals and provided one assist for the Old Trafford outfit, including his brace in their victory against in an tie before the league was suspended owing to coronavirus fears.

The performances from the 30-year-old striker saw him nominated for the best United player for the month under review.

Fernandes, who has also been in top form since his arrival at Old Trafford, however, beat the Nigerian as well as Fred and Harry Maguire to clinch the individual accolade.

🇵🇹 @B_Fernandes8 is our latest Player of the Month! 💫#MUFC pic.twitter.com/B7uDUrzNKc — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 21, 2020

Ighalo has made eight appearances across all competitions since his return to the Premier League with the Red Devils, having previously featured for .

The forward, whose current loan contract with the Red Devils ends in June, could earn a permanent move if he continues his fine form in front of goal.