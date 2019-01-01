Ferguson pleased to see Rashford & Greenwood following Class of ’92 trend at Man Utd

A legendary former boss of the Red Devils believes faith needs to be shown in youth at Old Trafford and across the wider Premier League spectrum

Sir Alex Ferguson is pleased to see following his Class of ’92 blueprint, with youngsters such as Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood considered to be “doing well”.

A legendary former Red Devils boss was among the first to look for inspiration from within the youth ranks at Old Trafford.

He was fortunate to find plenty of potential during one particular era, with the likes of David Beckham, Ryan Giggs, Gary Neville and Paul Scholes going on to become iconic figures.

Repeating that trick was always going to be difficult , but United remain eager to produce home-grown talent.

Rashford, Greenwood and Scott McTominay are among those to have made the step up in more recent times, with Ferguson impressed by the ongoing success of a famed academy system.

He told talkSPORT of United’s current graduates: “They’re all doing well.

“It’s a good set up at United. For any young kid going there, it’s a great club to go to.

“And I think are producing great young players who are representing their country and that can only be a good thing.

“Hopefully can follow that!”

Ferguson added: “If we go back to the young lads of ‘92, you give them an opportunity to play for Man Utd in front of 75,000 and they don’t want to miss that.

“And they all did very well, and they’re also very good human beings.”

Having shown in the past that world-class performers can be found on your doorstep, more clubs have started to create a path between youth and senior ranks.

That can be difficult at the very highest level, but are proving in 2019-20 that success can be achieved when putting faith in potential.

New manager Jose Mourinho has vowed to adopt a similar mindset in north London , despite having faced accusations of shunning youth in the past , and Ferguson hopes opportunities will continue to be presented to stars of tomorrow.

The Scot added: “The thing about young people is, if you give them an opportunity, not only do they seize it, they never let you down.

“They have enthusiasm to do well.”