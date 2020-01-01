Ferdinand confident of Nicolas Pepe’s development under Arteta

The ex-England defender feels the former Manchester City boss can help the Gunners’ record signing rediscover his form

legend Rio Ferdinand believes manager Mikel Arteta can play a pivotal role in the development of Nicolas Pepe.

The international is yet to hit the form that made the Gunners pay a whopping £72 million to French side to secure his services last summer.

However, the 24-year-old winger delivered an encouraging performance in their 2-0 victory against Manchester United on New Year’s Day, scoring the opening goal in the encounter.

Ferdinand feels the Ivorian can develop under the guidance of Arteta, who made a key impact in the improvement of Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling and other wingers at .

“Massive signing, hasn’t produced, today he looked like a new player,’ Ferdinand told BT Sport.

“That comes from confidence from a manager, showing belief. He’s young, it’s youth, and I think he’s got time to work.

“It’s been well documented how much influence Arteta had on the likes of Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling [at Manchester City], young wingers, Pepe falls into that category, can he improve?”

Pepe has made 15 appearances across all competitions since his move to the Emirates Stadium, scoring five goals.

The forward will hope to once again find the back of the net when Arsenal host in tie on January 6.