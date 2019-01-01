Felly Mulumba strikes as Bandari dispatch Nzoia Sugar to extend lead
A Felly Mulumba fourth minute goal was all Bandari needed to defeat visiting Nzoia Sugar by a solitary goal at Mbaraki Stadium, Mombasa.
The Dockers, who are leading the table, came into the match knowing that a win was all that they needed to extend their lead at the top. With the Western-based side taking some time before settling, the Bernard Mwalala led side capitalized on that to get a vital win that ensured the team hit 31 points.
Nzoia Sugar, who lost coach Nicholas Muyoti to Kakamega Homeboyz, are on 17 points. At Bukhungu, Kakamega Homeboyz battled to a two all draw with visiting Sofapaka.
It was Batoto ba Mungu. who took the lead courtesy of Umaru Kasumba. Maxwell Ravel leveled matters early in the second half before Allan Wanga made it 2-1 with 73 minutes on the clock.
However, the 2009 league champions fought hard and deep into the stoppages, Brian Magonya hit the equalizer to ensure his team goes home with a point.
As a result, the soldiers have eighteen points with the mail men collecting their fifteenth of the season.