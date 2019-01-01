Felly Mulumba strikes as Bandari dispatch Nzoia Sugar to extend lead

In another match played earlier, struggling Posta Rangers held Ulinzi Stars to a one all draw

A Felly Mulumba fourth minute goal was all needed to defeat visiting by a solitary goal at Mbaraki Stadium, Mombasa.

The Dockers, who are leading the table, came into the match knowing that a win was all that they needed to extend their lead at the top. With the Western-based side taking some time before settling, the Bernard Mwalala led side capitalized on that to get a vital win that ensured the team hit 31 points.

Nzoia Sugar, who lost coach Nicholas Muyoti to Kakamega , are on 17 points. At Bukhungu, Kakamega Homeboyz battled to a two all draw with visiting .

It was Batoto ba Mungu. who took the lead courtesy of Umaru Kasumba. Maxwell Ravel leveled matters early in the second half before Allan Wanga made it 2-1 with 73 minutes on the clock.

However, the 2009 league champions fought hard and deep into the stoppages, Brian Magonya hit the equalizer to ensure his team goes home with a point.

As a result, the soldiers have eighteen points with the mail men collecting their fifteenth of the season.