Felly Mulumba returns as Bandari name team to face Mount Kenya United

Captain Felly Mulumba has been returned to Bandari squad to face Mount Kenya United in a Kenyan Premier League match.

The Congolese national missed the Dockers last outing with an injury and he will partners Brian Otieno in the defense. Moses Mudavadi gets his first start of the season in the Bandari outfit as his maiden test in the KPL fitting in for Nicholas Meja who is serving a red card.

Fred Nkata goes in the opposite side as the partnership of Collins Agade and Wilberforce Lugogo continues in the middle of the park.

Abdallah Hassan and David Kingatua will both operate from the wings as Wycliffe Ochomo and William Wadri lead the attack at the Afraha Stadium, Nakuru.

Starting XI: Farouk Shikhalo, Wycliffe Ochomo, William Wadri, David Kingatua, Abdallah Hassan, Wilberforce Lugogo, Moses Mudavadi, Nicholas Meja, Felly Mulumba, Brian Otieno, Collins Agade.