Felix Agu: Werder Bremen sign Nigerian starlet from Osnabruck

The 20-year-old will team up with the River Islanders next summer after reaching a long-term deal with the side

club have announced the signing of Felix Agu from second division side Osnabruck.

The full-back broke into the Lilac-Whites’ first team in 2018 after spending eight years with the youth setup and has been consistent for Daniel Thioune’s men this season, featuring in 15 league games.

On Thursday, Werder Bremen confirmed the acquisition of the 20-year-old after the defender signed a four-year contract.

More teams

Bremen managing director of football Frank Baumann is pleased with the signing of the ‘talented player.’

"Felix is a young, talented player who can be deployed flexibly. We are delighted that he has chosen Werder despite other lucrative requests,” he told the club website.

The River Islanders manager Florian Kohfeldt added: "Felix has good speed, a good passing game and as a full-back, in Osnabruck he has developed well.

“We would like to continue this development with him at Werder."

Agu will, however, wait till next summer to team up with his new club and will be expected to play a key role for the side in the 2020-2021 season.