‘Feel good, it’s a good life’ – Roma loanee Sadiq Umar responds to reported Rangers exit?

According to reports, the Scottish Premier League side are set to offload the underwhelming 21-year-old forward next month

Sadiq Umar has responded to reports of an abrupt end of his season-long loan in the Scottish Premier League with Rangers.

The Nigeria youth international has struggled to impress Steven Gerrard at the Ibrox Stadium since he arrived from Roma in July and his poor form has generated rumours that he could return to the Stadio Olimpico in the January transfer window.

Umar featured in just five matches for the Gers including a starting role in a League Cup semi-final tie against Aberdeen, and an appearance for the U-21 team.

Although the club have not confirmed the departure of Umar, the Rio 2016 Olympics bronze medalist shared some images that hinted at a return to Rome, including an Instagram story that shows his latest location in Italy.

Sadiq IG

"Feel good, it’s a good life," Umar wrote on Instagram.

Feel good it’s a good life🙏🏻👊🏻

A post shared by Sadiq Umar MEGA 🇳🇬 (@sadiq.umar19) on

Rangers are third in the Scottish top-flight standings behind Celtic and leaders Kilmarnock but they were knocked out of the Europa League after a 1-0 loss to Rapid Vienna on Thursday.

