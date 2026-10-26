'I'll sleep soundly!' – Heroic Fede Valverde pushes past pain barrier to seal El Clasico win

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Real Madrid captain Fede Valverde played over 40 minutes with physical discomfort to inspire his team to a 2-1 El Clasico win against Barcelona. Manager Jose Mourinho praised the Uruguayan's immense self-sacrifice on the pitch.

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Captain Valverde leads by example at Camp Nou

Real Madrid captain Fede Valverde delivered an inspiring captain's performance during Los Blancos' 2-1 El Clasico victory over Barcelona at the Camp Nou. The Uruguayan midfielder played 62 minutes of high-intensity football despite sustaining a leg injury early in the first half.

Valverde's relentless pressing helped Madrid control central areas before he was eventually substituted out of precaution.

The victory marked Real Madrid's fifth consecutive win across all competitions.

Mourinho hails Valverde's 40-minute sacrifice

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Jose Mourinho singled out Valverde for pushing himself to absolute physical limits. "There’s another name I didn’t want to leave out, which is Valverde and playing injured for more than 40 minutes," Mourinho stated.

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"He got injured, he wanted to keep going and push himself to his limits, and he gave everything while he was on the field."

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Mourinho praised Valverde's mentality as emblematic of the squad's unity.

Valverde prioritizes team success over personal pain

Addressing his physical condition after the match, Valverde insisted that securing three points made the pain worthwhile. "If the team wins, I’ll sleep soundly and happily," Valverde smiled.

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"At halftime... the manager asked me if I could continue, so I tried. My leg was bothering me a little after a tackle I made."

"For me, it’s very easy to keep playing with these kinds of teammates who encourage you... It’s an honor to share the field with them," the captain added.

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Valverde praises Mbappe and Lunin heroics

Valverde also congratulated two-goal hero Kylian Mbappe and goalkeeper Andriy Lunin for their outstanding contributions.

"This victory will give us an incredible boost to continue growing," Valverde concluded.

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Real Madrid now focus on recovering physically before traveling to Santander next Sunday.