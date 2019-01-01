FC Talanta win to move third as Thika United claim a point

FC Talanta moved third in the National Super League table after defeating Fortune Sacco 2-0 on Sunday.

The Juma Abdalla led side had a chance to climb into top three against the unpredictable Fortune side. However, it was not going to be easy against the experienced Nairobi-based side.

Martin Wachira gave the visitors a deserved lead after 42 minutes, before Erick Lusala doubled the advantage two minutes later to seal maximum points.

In another NSL game, Kenya Police bagged maximum points against Nakuru-based side St. Josephs after a 2-0 win. David Oluoch and Clinton Kinanga ensured the Charles Omondi led side move to the ninth position on the log with ten points. Thika United and Administration Police played to a 0-0 draw.

Ushuru, Wazito and Talanta are in the top three, with Kibera Black Stars, Migori Youth and Nairobi City Stars taking the bottom three.