FC Talanta vs Gor Mahia: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Gor Mahia will move to fourth position in the FKF Premier League table if they beat FC Talanta at Bukhungu Stadium on Saturday.
The former champions are currently placed fifth on the 18-team log with 47 points from 29 matches, and victory against the promoted side would see them leap-frog Nairobi City Stars to the fourth spot with one point.
City Stars, who are currently sitting fourth after amassing 49 points from 29 outings, will not be in action until Sunday when they take on title-chasing Tusker at Ruaraka grounds.
|Game
|FC Talanta vs Gor Mahia
|Date
|Saturday, May 14, 2022
|Time
|15:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
|Outside Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|FC Talanta squad
|Goalkeepers
|K. Otieno and Wakasala.
|Defenders
|A. Ochieng’, E. Makari, N. Malika, S. Mandela, E. Lusala, E. Ambulwa.
|Midfielders
|L. Masika, B. Odhiambo, Michael Bodo, Bernard Yakhama, Vincent Otieno, E. Macharia.
|Forwards
|A. Gicho, M. Jairo, Gershon Likonoh, and Edwin Lavatsa.
Talanta will head into the fixture having drawn 2-2 with KCB in their last assignment, and coach Ken Kenyatta has warned his charges to be wary of the threats posed by K’Ogalo.
“We know very well Gor Mahia are among the big teams in the top-flight and are the former champions and so we have to be very careful against them,” Kenyatta told GOAL ahead of the fixture.
“We need to be at our best and avoid silly mistakes like was the case against KCB in our last match. We deserved to get maximum points from the game but my players gave away easy balls [in the midfield] allowing them to come back into the game, which was unacceptable.”
Kenyatta has confirmed all his players from the last fixture are fit and available to face K’Ogalo. The game will also provide Talanta striker Edwin Lavatsa with a chance to face his former employer.
Probable XI for FC Talanta: K. Otieno, A. Ochieng, Makari, Malika, Mandela, Masika, B. Odhiambo, Lavatsa, Yakhama, Gicho, Jairo.
|Position
|Gor Mahia squad
|Goalkeepers
|Gad Mathews, Caleb Opiyo, Adama Keita.
|Defenders
|Fred Nkata, Yusuf Mainge, Frank Odhiambo, Dennis Ng'ang'a, Peter Oudu, Philemon Otieno, Joash Onyango.
|Midfielders
|Austin Odhiambo, Ernest Wendo, Alpha Onyango, Samuel Onyango, George Odhiambo, Peter Lwasa, Boniface Omondi, John Macharia, Sando Yangayai.
|Forwards
|Benson Omalla, Jules Ulimwengu, Joshua Onyango, John Ochieng'.
Gor Mahia will head into the game having picked a 1-1 draw against rivals AFC Leopards in the 94th Mashemeji derby at Kasarani Stadium last Sunday.
K’Ogalo’s German coach Andreas Spier has remained cautious when coming up with Talanta, whom he described as “a very unpredictable side.”
“If you look at their previous matches against the so-called big teams, they have been doing well. Though we managed to beat them in the first round meeting, they have always battled hard to pick shock results and we have to be very careful against them,” Spier told GOAL.
“I think they are a very unpredictable side, you don’t know what they are up to, it means you have to get ready and stay focused if you are to get something good from them.”
According to Spier, Gor Mahia have no injury concerns from the derby heading into the game.
Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mathews, Otieno, J. Onyango, Ng'ang'a, A. Onyango, Ochieng, Odhiambo, Lwasa, S. Onyango, Omalla.
Match Preview
In the history of the Kenyan league, Talanta and Gor Mahia have only met once, and it was during the first round meeting of the current campaign when the latter emerged 2-0 winners at Kasarani Stadium.
In the last five matches, Talanta have managed two wins, two draws, and one defeat. They drew 1-1 against Kenya Police, recovered to beat the same side 2-1, beat Wazito FC 2-0, suffered a 1-0 defeat against Tusker before settling for a 2-2 draw against KCB.
Meanwhile, out of the last five matches, Gor Mahia have only managed one win, three draws, and one defeat. K’Ogalo drew 0-0 against Tusker, lost 2-0 against the same side, recovered to beat KCB 1-0, forced a 0-0 against Kariobangi Sharks before snatching a 1-1 result against AFC Leopards in the derby.
While Gor Mahia are fifth on the table, Talanta are currently placed ninth with 40 points from 29 matches. They have managed 10 wins, 10 draws and suffered nine defeats. Meanwhile, K’Ogalo, who are on 47 points have managed 12 wins, 11 draws, and lost six times.