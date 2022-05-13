FC Talanta vs Gor Mahia: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Gor Mahia will move to fourth position in the FKF Premier League table if they beat FC Talanta at Bukhungu Stadium on Saturday.

The former champions are currently placed fifth on the 18-team log with 47 points from 29 matches, and victory against the promoted side would see them leap-frog Nairobi City Stars to the fourth spot with one point.

City Stars, who are currently sitting fourth after amassing 49 points from 29 outings, will not be in action until Sunday when they take on title-chasing Tusker at Ruaraka grounds.

Game FC Talanta vs Gor Mahia Date Saturday, May 14, 2022 Time 15:00 (EAT)

Position FC Talanta squad Goalkeepers K. Otieno and Wakasala. Defenders A. Ochieng’, E. Makari, N. Malika, S. Mandela, E. Lusala, E. Ambulwa. Midfielders L. Masika, B. Odhiambo, Michael Bodo, Bernard Yakhama, Vincent Otieno, E. Macharia. Forwards A. Gicho, M. Jairo, Gershon Likonoh, and Edwin Lavatsa.

Talanta will head into the fixture having drawn 2-2 with KCB in their last assignment, and coach Ken Kenyatta has warned his charges to be wary of the threats posed by K’Ogalo.

“We know very well Gor Mahia are among the big teams in the top-flight and are the former champions and so we have to be very careful against them,” Kenyatta told GOAL ahead of the fixture.

“We need to be at our best and avoid silly mistakes like was the case against KCB in our last match. We deserved to get maximum points from the game but my players gave away easy balls [in the midfield] allowing them to come back into the game, which was unacceptable.”

Kenyatta has confirmed all his players from the last fixture are fit and available to face K’Ogalo. The game will also provide Talanta striker Edwin Lavatsa with a chance to face his former employer.

Probable XI for FC Talanta: K. Otieno, A. Ochieng, Makari, Malika, Mandela, Masika, B. Odhiambo, Lavatsa, Yakhama, Gicho, Jairo.

Position Gor Mahia squad Goalkeepers Gad Mathews, Caleb Opiyo, Adama Keita. Defenders Fred Nkata, Yusuf Mainge, Frank Odhiambo, Dennis Ng'ang'a, Peter Oudu, Philemon Otieno, Joash Onyango. Midfielders Austin Odhiambo, Ernest Wendo, Alpha Onyango, Samuel Onyango, George Odhiambo, Peter Lwasa, Boniface Omondi, John Macharia, Sando Yangayai. Forwards Benson Omalla, Jules Ulimwengu, Joshua Onyango, John Ochieng'.

Gor Mahia will head into the game having picked a 1-1 draw against rivals AFC Leopards in the 94th Mashemeji derby at Kasarani Stadium last Sunday.

K’Ogalo’s German coach Andreas Spier has remained cautious when coming up with Talanta, whom he described as “a very unpredictable side.”

“If you look at their previous matches against the so-called big teams, they have been doing well. Though we managed to beat them in the first round meeting, they have always battled hard to pick shock results and we have to be very careful against them,” Spier told GOAL.

“I think they are a very unpredictable side, you don’t know what they are up to, it means you have to get ready and stay focused if you are to get something good from them.”

According to Spier, Gor Mahia have no injury concerns from the derby heading into the game.

Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mathews, Otieno, J. Onyango, Ng'ang'a, A. Onyango, Ochieng, Odhiambo, Lwasa, S. Onyango, Omalla.