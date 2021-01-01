FC Talanta to face Kenya Police as NSL set to resume after break

The lower-tier will return with 10 matches lined up across the country after taking a break for Christmas and New Year holidays

FC Talanta will be keen to maintain their lead at the top of the National Super League (NSL) table when they host Police at Ruaraka grounds on Saturday.

The clash is among the 10 lined up for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as the lower-tier league resumes after taking a break for Christmas and New Year holidays.

Talanta, who hammered promoted Soy United 4-0 before the league took a break, will be at Ruaraka grounds to face Kenya Police while Kisumu All-Stars, who were relegated from the top-flight, will take on .

More teams

Second-placed Coast Stima will entertain Soy United as Mwatate United will be hoping to put behind a 3-2 defeat to Nairobi Stima in their last match with a positive result against Shabana.

The league will resume on Friday with two matches lined up – Modern Coast will entertain Sugar at Serani Grounds, while AP Bomet will come up against MCF at Bomet stadium.

Meanwhile, Wadi Degla has on Thursday, January 7, 2021, been accredited by Football Kenya Federation (FKF) as a football academy.

The premier sports club was awarded FKF/ACL 004 having met the criteria for level two. The Federation in conjunction with Wadi Degla has formed a partnership that allows youth national teams to access their state of the art facilities for training sessions.

Among academies that have been certified by the Federation include Fantasy Soccer(Machakos), One Goal Consultancy (Nairobi), Uvule Rhino (Machakos). The federation is in the process of accrediting other academies.

Article continues below

Full fixtures; Friday; Modern Coast Rangers vs Chemelil Sugar (Serani Grounds, 3 pm) and APS Bomet vs MCF (Bomet Stadium, 3.

Saturday: Coast Stima vs Soy United (Mbaraki Grounds, 1 pm), Talanta vs Kenya Police (Ruaraka Grounds, 3 pm), Kisumu Allstars vs Sony Sugar (Moi Stadium, Kisumu, 3 pm,

Sunday: Mt. Kenya United vs Nairobi Stima (Camp Toyoyo, 2 pm), Vihiga Bullets vs Murang’a Seal (Bukhungu Stadium, 1 pm), Migori Youth vs Silibwet (Migori Stadium, 3 pm), Mwatate United vs Shabana (Wundanyi Stadium, 3 pm) and Fortune Sacco vs Kibera Black Stars (Kianyaga Grounds, 3 pm).