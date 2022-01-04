FC Talanta inflict Kakamega Homeboyz first FKF Premier League loss

Newbies Talanta FC have ended Kakamega Homeboyz's unbeaten run in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League after grabbing a 1-0 win on Tuesday at Bukhungu Stadium.

The Ken Kenyatta-led charges have been impressive in the top tier but getting a positive outcome in the venue where the defending champions Tusker and heavyweights Gor Mahia had suffered defeats seemed like a tough challenge.

Prior to the game, the Western-based team had managed to go 11 matches unbeaten, getting seven wins and four draws.

However, against the league debutants, the hosts had no reply to Edwin Lavatsa's 16th-minute strike.

Talanta were determined to hold on to their lead and despite a spirited performance from the hosts - who also missed a penalty - they sealed maximum points to go sixth on the table with 20 points from 12 matches.

Homeboyz dropped to second with 25 points, the same as leaders KCB who have a superior goal difference.

The Bankers defeated Mathare United by a solitary goal to get the three points.

The lone strike took place in the 76th minute courtesy of striker Derrick Otanga.

The Biggest winners on the day were Kenya Police FC, who put four past relegation-threatened Vihiga Bullets.

Clifton Miheso struck the opening goal on the stroke of half-time to ensure the team went into the break with a slim lead.

Duke Abuya doubled the advantage six minutes after the pause with Clinton Kinanga making it 3-0 in the 58th minute. Miheso then completed his brace in the 63rd minute to inflict more pain on the visitors.

Vihiga are now with just two points from the 12 matches played. They have managed just two draws, losing 10 games. The league debutants have further conceded 31 goals, scoring just four in the process.

For the administrative side, the win took them to 10th on the table with 15 points after four wins, three draws, and five losses.

Bandari also left it late to collect maximum points away to former champions Sofapaka FC. The Dockers waited until the 85th minute to silence Batoto ba Mungu through Danson Namasaka Chetambe.

In Nakuru, hosts Ulinzi Stars were also silenced by Kariobangi Sharks. Patrick Otieno scored the only goal in the 13th minute.