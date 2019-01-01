FC Talanta confirm state of players after Saturday's accident

The National Super League side was returning home when the accident happened

National Super League side Talanta FC have confirmed that no major injuries were suffered by their players following the road accident along Waiyaki Way on Saturday.

The City-based club was returning home after playing against Police FC in an NSL match at Karuturi grounds, Naivasha where the two sides played out a 2-2 draw.

FC Talanta's scorers of that day were Juma Brian and Chris Owino, while Police scored courtesy of David Oluoch's pair of goals.

“Following Saturday’s accident on our way from Naivasha, we wish to inform our fans and the public at large that, the players and members of the technical bench were examined and treated at the Neema Uhai hospital. None was admitted,"read a statement on the club’s Facebook page.

“We sincerely thank those who responded to the scene for rescue and first aid. Thank you all for your quick recovery messages.”

Talanta are sixth on the log with 41 points from 24 matches.