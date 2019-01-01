FC Talanta coach Abdalla Juma speaks big after downing title favourites Wazito

The win saw Wazito drop to second position as Ushuru FC took control of the table in the lower league

FC Talanta head coach Abdalla Juma says he is a cure for the big teams in the National Super League.

After coming from a goal down against Ushuru to win 2-1 a couple of weeks ago, the Kasarani-based side managed to defeat another top side Wazito 3-1 on Monday. The tactician says he is still targeting the top three positions in order to stand a chance for promotion by the end of the season.

"Let us say I am a cure for the top teams; we have always played better and registered good results against them (big teams). The race to the top is always like this, you have to beat the best but at times we also end up falling to the so-called small teams.

"We will fight harder, give our best and hope we will be among those teams to be promoted by the end of the season," Juma told Goal.

Talanta has thirty-five points from the eighteen games played, six less than leaders Ushuru.