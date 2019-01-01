FC Talanta break Ushuru’s unbeaten run as Thika United milk Kangemi All Stars

Despite losing, the taxmen still leads the pack with twenty-nine points, two more than second placed Wazito FC

Ushuru's unbeaten run in the National Super League was brought to a halt when they fell 2-1 to FC Talanta at the Camp Toyoyo on Sunday.

Prior to that game, the Ken Kenyatta led side had gone eleven games without defeat, and it seemed business as usual when Brian Yakhama opened the scoring for the visitors a minute after the break with a fine header.

The lead, however, lasted for less than ninety minutes as Rodgers Omondi capitalized on the rebound to make it even. Twenty minutes later, Ushuru gave away a free-kick in the danger zone, it was delivered in well by Lusala Erick, and the ball eventually fell to Emmanuel Mogaka whose shot beat Ouma Robert in goal.

In another match at the same venue, youthful Thika United came from a goal down to grab maximum points against wasteful Kangemi All Stars. After wasting several chances, Aise Bonventure finally broke the deadlock in the 41st minute after beating the defenders with his pace.

Resilient Thika came back stronger after the break and substitute Matuli Gerald leveled matters in the 75th minute. Barely a minute later, the All Stars defenders were caught napping and the impressive Mutinda Benson slipped in Matuli, who did well to hit the second.

Elsewhere, Police managed to hold Wazito to a one all draw.