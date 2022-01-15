'FC Talanta beating Gor Mahia may be too daunting to contemplate' - Kenyatta

Talanta FC head coach Ken Kenyatta believes his charges can cause an upset against Gor Mahia, but went on to deny they are coming into the match as favourites.

The Football Kenya Federation Premier League debutants have been impressive this season, registering decent results in matches they have been deemed as underdogs. On Sunday, they will be playing K'Ogalo who recently ended their four-match winless run with a victory over Mathare United.

According to the ex-Shabana goalkeeper, his charges might get maximum points only if they avoid stage fright.

'Beating Gor Mahia may be too daunting for Talanta'

"Actually my players are not as experienced as many perceive, I am the only experienced head in this team," Kenyatta said as quoted by People Daily.

"Gor have good players and you will be surprised that they have an experienced lot unlike us. So it is not true that we are the favourites, it is going to be a tough match for sure.

"The prospect of beating a team of the calibre of Gor Mahia may be too daunting to contemplate but I do believe that they are beatable if we put our act together and avoid stage fright. Every game comes with its own challenges and this one is not an exception."

K'Ogalo boost as Harrison returns

Meanwhile, Gor Mahia head coach Mark Harrison has finally returned to Kenya and resumed work ahead of the team’s assignment against the newbies.

The 61-year-old had travelled to the United Kingdom for the Christmas holidays but on his due date to return, he contracted Covid-19 meaning his trip back to Kenya was postponed as he had to isolate himself.

"Our coach Mark [Harrison] is back," Gor Mahia Sporting Director Omondi Aduda told GOAL on Saturday.



"He jetted back on Friday night and he will take a rest before joining the team in training sessions on Saturday in readiness for Sunday’s game.

"He was held back in the UK because he had contracted Covid-19 and as you are well aware, he had to isolate for the mandatory 14 days before being cleared to travel back, we are very happy he has finally returned to complete his plans with the team."

The match will be played at Kasarani from 15:00 EAT.