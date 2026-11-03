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Champions League
team-logoFC Porto
Estadio do Dragao
team-logoSSC Napoli
GOAL-e
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FC Porto vs SSC Napoli live today: who is showing or broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

FC Porto vs SSC Napoli
FC Porto
SSC Napoli
Champions League

FC Porto play SSC Napoli in the Champions League. But who is showing or broadcasting the match live on TV and via live stream today?

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VPN provider and download its app to your device (PC, mobile phone, tablet).
  • Choose the server location. Select a VPN server in a country where the match is officially being broadcast.
United StatesFubo
United KingdomHBO Max
CanadaFubo
AustraliaStan Sport
New ZealandDAZN
IrelandTNT Sport 2
IndiaSony LIV
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
Hong KongbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
SingaporeStarHub TV+
CaribbeanBluu
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FC Porto vs SSC Napoli: Kick-off time

crest
Champions League - Game Week 4
Estadio do Dragao

FC Porto and SSC Napoli kick off on 04.11.2026 at 21:00.

How to watch FC Porto vs SSC Napoli live today: TV and streaming details

FC Porto vs SSC Napoli: Recent results

With three wins from their last five competitive matches, Porto head into this clash on the back of an emphatic 4-0 home victory over Estoril in Liga Portugal. In the Champions League, they lost their two most recent matches, 0-1 against PSV and 2-3 against Real Betis. Across those five matches, Porto scored eight goals and conceded two.

Napoli have won two of their last five matches and lost two. Most recently, they fell to a 0-2 defeat at Juventus. Before that, the Partenopei won 4-1 away at Monza and drew 3-3 with AS Roma. In the Champions League, Napoli beat Bodø/Glimt 4-3. Across those five matches, they scored twelve goals and conceded seven.

POR

POR - Form

BET
L3-2
PSV
L0-1
GV
W0-1
VIS
W1-0
EST
W4-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5
NAP

NAP - Form

VEN
L1-0
BOD
W4-3
ROM
D3-3
MON
W1-4
JUV
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/10
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

FC Porto vs SSC Napoli: Line-ups

FC Porto vs SSC Napoli Probable lineups

4-3-3
FC Porto crest
FC Porto
POR
Formation
SSC Napoli crest
SSC Napoli
NAP
3-5-2
D. CostaD. CostaJ. KiwiorJ. KiwiorJ. BednarekJ. BednarekA. CostaA. CostaM. FernandesM. FernandesG. VeigaG. VeigaP. RosarioP. RosarioV. FroholdtV. FroholdtA. SilvaA. Silvateam-logoPepeB. SainzB. SainzA. MeretA. MeretA. RrahmaniA. RrahmaniS. BeukemaS. BeukemaR. MarinR. MarinA. Zambo AnguissaA. Zambo AnguissaN. LangN. LangM. PolitanoM. PolitanoS. McTominayS. McTominayB. GilmourB. GilmourG. NascimentoG. NascimentoL. LuccaL. Lucca
SSC Napoli crest
SSC Napoli
NAP
4-3-3
FC Porto

Starting XI

SSC Napoli

Manager

  • F. Farioli
  • M. Allegri

FC Porto vs SSC Napoli: Form

POR

POR - Form

BET
L3-2
PSV
L0-1
GV
W0-1
VIS
W1-0
EST
W4-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5
NAP

NAP - Form

VEN
L1-0
BOD
W4-3
ROM
D3-3
MON
W1-4
JUV
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/10
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

FC Porto vs SSC Napoli: Head-to-head record

Head to Head

FC PortoDrawSSC Napoli
2
2
0
Club Friendlies
FC Porto badge
FC Porto
POR
0
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
0
FT
Europa League
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
2
FC Porto badge
FC Porto
POR
2
FT
Europa League
FC Porto badge
FC Porto
POR
1
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
0
FT
Club Friendlies
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
1
FC Porto badge
FC Porto
POR
3
FT
6Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals2/4
Both teams scored2/4

FC Porto vs SSC Napoli: The tables

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
4400205+1512
W
W
W
W
2
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
4301146+89
W
L
W
W
3
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
4301126+69
L
W
W
W
4
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
3300127+59
W
W
W
5
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
3300105+59
W
W
W
6
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
430184+49
W
L
W
W
7
Real BetisReal BetisBET
330074+39
W
W
W
8
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
4220125+78
W
D
D
W
9
ArsenalArsenalARS
321062+47
D
W
W
10
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
421174+37
L
D
W
W
11
ComoComoCOM
3201105+56
W
L
W
12
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
320195+46
W
L
W
13
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
320196+36
W
W
L
14
InterInterINT
420286+26
W
W
L
L
15
LASKLASKLAS
4202109+16
W
W
L
L
16
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
320154+16
W
L
W
17
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
42028806
W
L
L
W
18
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
420289-16
W
W
L
L
19
RomaRomaROM
4112108+24
L
W
L
D
20
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
41124404
L
L
W
D
21
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
31112204
W
L
D
22
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
411245-14
L
D
W
L
23
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
411249-54
D
L
W
L
24
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
310257-23
W
L
L
25
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
310236-33
L
W
L
26
LensLensRCL
310237-43
L
L
W
27
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
310238-53
L
L
W
28
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
310238-53
L
W
L
29
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
4103814-63
L
L
W
L
30
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
4103411-73
L
L
W
L
31
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
302139-62
D
L
D
32
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
301247-31
D
L
L
33
VikingVikingVIK
301259-41
L
D
L
34
LilleLilleLIL
4013410-61
D
L
L
L
35
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
300326-40
L
L
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSBR
4004117-160
L
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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