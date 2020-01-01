FC Goa’s Clifford Miranda - If any team can turn things around, it's us

The Gaurs’ interim coach is hoping to turn things around in the second leg at their home ground…

After winning the league stage of the (ISL) 2019-20 season, were stunned by as they succumbed to a shock 1-4 defeat in the first leg of the semifinal on Saturday.

The Marina Machans continued their fine form as they put one foot in final with a thumping win at home.

FC Goa coach Clifford Miranda, after the match, suggested that both the teams had chances in the game and the only difference was that the opposition converted their chances.

“I would say we had our chances. It is just that they capitalised on theirs. I believe the team was good. We did well. Small details make the difference.”

Miranda is hopeful of turning things around in the second leg especially after Saviour Gama’s goal. He said, “(Saviour) Gama’s goal gives us a fighting chance in the second leg and I believe that if any team can do it, it is going to be us. It will be difficult. We are against a great team but I believe this set of players can do it (turn it around).”

The former Dempo SC man praised the performances of his players in the first half and mentioned that the momentum of the match changed once Chennaiyin got their opening goal.

“It is the semifinal. We tried to play our natural game. Sometimes, the momentum in the game takes us in a different direction. We tried to play.

“We defended well in the first half. In the second half, we did well but it is the nature of the game. You can never be sure, especially in set-pieces. And the momentum changed when they scored. But credit to my players for fighting till the end. We should have scored a second goal. 4-2 would’ve been a fair reflection of the game. But I’ll take 4-1.”

Miranda said that he would love to have a fully fit side in the second leg. He confirmed that Hugo Boumous missed the tie due to sickness and Brandon Fernandes was out due to a small niggle.

“I would like to have all my players to be available for the second leg. Boumous is sick. He didn’t travel. Brandon has a minor problem. We wanted to give him some rest so that he can recover. Give himself a chance to play in the second leg.”

The Goan coach also suggested that missing Boumous and Brandon was not the reason for the poor show. “It is a team game (on the absence of Boumous and Brandon). We were there till the first goal was scored. Sometimes small details make the difference. They are fantastic players but I believe the ones who played did a good job,” said the Gaurs boss.