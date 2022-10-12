FC Barcelona vs Inter Milan : Lineups and LIVE updates

FC Barcelona and Inter face off in a must win game for both the sides to secure themselves a spot in the knockout stages

A struggling FC Barcelona outfit host Italian giants Inter in a nail-biting. clash in the Group of Death of this season’s UEFA Champions League. The Spanish team needs a victory to prevent themselves from dropping down to the Europa League while three points for Inter could see them secure a ticket to the Round of 16.

The two clubs went head-to-head last week in a controversial fixture at the San Siro where it was the homes side who emerged victorious. Inter Milan would want a repeat of last week’s clash if they want to qualify for the knockout stages. Currently, the Italians have 6 points from 3 games and are sitting in 2nd position in the group. Although Inter Milan was able to grab all three points last week, Simone Inzaghi would know that there were some decisions that could have hampered their team’s win.

FC Barcelona on the other hand was quite dissatisfied with the previous encounter between the two teams. Two crucial decisions were given against Xavi’s men which could cost the club a berth in the knockout stages. But if the Catalans grab a victory at the Spotify Camp Nou they would displace Inter on goal difference despite being on the same number of points. Although Xavi will face a major headache fielding his backline as Barcelona's list of injuries continues.

FC Barcelona vs Inter Milan probable line-ups

FCB XI (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, E Garcia, Alonso; Gavi, Busquets, Pedri; Dembele, Lewandowski, Fati

Inter Milan XI (3-5-2): Onana; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; L Martinez, Dzeko

FC Barcelona vs Inter Milan LIVE updates

FC Barcelona's and Inter Milan's UEFA Champions League fixtures

After this week's fixture, FC Barcelona host German rivals Bayern Munich on 27th October. The Spanish giants end their Champions League campaign on 2nd October when they travel to the Doosan Arena to face Viktoria Plzen.

Simone Inzaghi's men face Czech side Viktoria Plzen at home on 27th October before flying off to Germany to face Bayern Munich on 2nd October.