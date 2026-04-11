FC Barcelona: all broadcast details at a glance: Who is showing/broadcasting Barca’s matches live on TV and via livestream?

FC Barcelona are once again competing in several competitions this season: the Catalans are aiming to challenge for titles in La Liga, the Champions League, the Copa del Rey and the Supercopa.

Here’s a quick guide to the channels broadcasting Barça’s matches.

Below is a quick guide to every broadcaster showing Barça live on TV and online.

Below is a quick guide to watching Barcelona in La Liga, the Champions League, the Copa del Rey and the Supercopa, both on free-to-air TV and via livestream.

La Liga is exclusively broadcast in Germany by DAZN, which has held the rights to the Spanish league since its inception and streams every Blaugrana fixture live and on demand.

No matter which package you pick, La Liga is always included.

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The same applies to the Champions League – almost. One Tuesday-night match each week airs on Prime Video, while the rest are on DAZN.

On Tuesdays, check the broadcast schedule; on Wednesdays, head straight to DAZN.

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DAZN also handles the Copa del Rey until 2028/29, having recently acquired the rights.

Sportdigital FUSSBALL will broadcast the Supercopa, with matches also available on MagentaSport and DAZN.

FC Barcelona: all broadcast info at a glance: Who is showing/streaming Barca’s matches live on TV and online? Club profile