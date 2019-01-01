Faz Super League more competitive than KPL - Zesco United's Were

The former Mathare United and Tusker forward states why the Kenyan competition cannot be compared to the Zambian one

Zesco United striker Jesse Were has revealed there is a huge difference between the Zambian Faz Super League and the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

Were joined Zesco United in 2016 from and has admitted the Super League is very competitive compared to the KPL in terms of intensity. The Zesco United all-time top scorer further revealed why teams in Zambia do not underrate their small opponents.

“There is a huge difference between the Super League and KPL because in the former there is a high-intensity game and it does not matter whether the team one is playing against is a small one or a big one,” Were told Zesco United's portal.

“In , it will only be a one-sided game when a big team is playing a team at the bottom but in Zambia, the small team will not give respect to the team at the top.

“Zambia has a highly competitive league.”

Team Ya Ziko won the league title in 2017 and the Kenyan international has termed that fete as the most surprising moment in his time in Zambia.

“For me [winning the league] was a dream come true because I did not expect to win the title as it was a tight race which meant we only had to remain focused all through the season. We knew we will only be champions if we win the last game and that rung in our minds throughout,” the former striker added.

With his performances over the last four seasons, Were is one of the club's outstanding players at Zesco United and he says being an influential member of the squad comes with its fair share of pressure.

Were also had to fill the void left by Lazarus Kambole who left for early this year.

“There is huge pressure of being the best player in the team and I was also filling the boots of [Lazarus] Kambole whom we had a good season with him before he left,” Were concluded.

“As Kambole helped me settle, I am also helping others who are joining Zesco United. I am very happy with that challenge.”