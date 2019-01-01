FAZ Super Division side Buildcon terminate Srdjan Zivojnov's contract

Team Kopala have not renewed the Serbian tactician's contract with the club, which ended in May

Zambian side Buildcon FC have confirmed the departure of head coach Srdjan Zivojnov.

The Serbian took charge of the Ndola club from Tenant Chembo in January this year but has vacated his positions after Buildicon failed to renew his contract.

Chembo, who served as Zivojnov's assistant, returns as the head coach with the club preparing to face Young Buffaloes of Eswatni in the preliminary round of the Caf .

"Buildcon FC wish to confirm the non-renewal of head coach [Srdjan] Zivojnov's contract. The head coach's contract expired on the 30th of May 2019," the club's letter in possession of Goal said while confirming the development.

"In this regard, the club wishes to thank the coach for his contribution to the Buildcon project during his tenure. Further, the club wishes him the best in his future endeavours. Meanwhile, assistant coach Tenant Chembo will act as head coach until further notice.

"The club now wishes Chembo the best as he embarks on his new role. We thank everybody for their continued support."

Zivojnov previously coached SC Villa of and Young Africans of .