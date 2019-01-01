Favre refuses to comment on dropping Sancho after Dortmund win

The English star was a notable absentee on Saturday and his manager was keeping his cards close to his chest when asked why he was dropped

head coach Lucien Favre refused to discuss Jadon Sancho being dropped for the victory over leaders .

Dortmund suspended star Sancho for Saturday's clash following reports he returned late from international duty with this week.

Favre's Dortmund won 1-0 without 19-year-old sensation Sancho thanks to Marco Reus' 58th-minute goal at home to Gladbach.

Asked about Sancho – who has been heavily linked to Premier League giants – Favre told reporters: "I am not going to comment on that. It was a disciplinary measure.

"Tomorrow is a new day. That's all. It stays internal."

Sancho has scored three goals and supplied five assists in Bundesliga games this season but started on the bench in the 2-2 draw against on October 5.

The Englishman – who arrived from in 2017 – scored 12 goals and supplied 14 assists as Dortmund finished runners-up to last season.

"We have a responsibility for the club and, in this case, also for the hygiene of the squad," Dortmund's sporting director Michael Zorc said.

"And therefore the decision was without an alternative. [Sancho] trained alone today and we'd like to think he'll be back against [in the ].

"He is only suspended today [Saturday]. Jadon is a good lad, but he's very young and shot to the top. He might test his limits and that's why we decided to not call him up today."

Former Dortmund assistant Jorg Heinrich recently backed Sancho for big things and admitted the club will struggle to hold on to him for the foreseeable future.

"Jadon can become one of the best players in Europe, or even the world," Heinrich told Omnisport.

"It won't be easy to keep him at Dortmund. We hope he plays one or two seasons longer but we all know very, very big clubs with a lot of money want to have him in their team.

"He should know Dortmund is an excellent place for young players to play consistently and to develop on a very, very high level."

Favre's side are currently fourth in the Bundesliga but just one point shy of first-placed Monchengladbach.