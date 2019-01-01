Faty Papy: Burundi international passes away

The talented attacker, who had a heart condition, is said to have passed away in Swaziland

Former midfielder Faty Papy has died while playing for Swaziland club Malanti Chiefs.

The 28-year-old attacker is said to have collapsed during a game between Chiefs and Green Mamba.

The Swazi Premier League match was played at the Killarney Stadium in Piggs Peak outside Swaziland's capital city, Mbabane.

It is said that Papy collapsed on the field 15 minutes into the match and he was subsequently rushed to hospital where he was declared dead.

Papy, who was a Burundi international, had a history of heart complications having previously collapsed during a friendly match while playing for Wits in Johannesburg in December 2015.

The former champions and Papy parted ways with concerns over the player's heart condition in September 2016.

However, he joined Wits from Rwandan side APR in 2012 and insisted that he would not retire from the game.



Since leaving Wits, the former Trabzonspor attacker has played for National First Division (NFD) side Real Kings in and Malanti Chiefs.

The Bujumbura-born player also helped Burundi qualify for the upcoming 2019 (Afcon) finals, most notably featuring in the 1-1 draw with Gabon in the qualifiers.

He was hoping to feature for Burundi in their maiden appearance at the continental tournament which will be hosted by .

