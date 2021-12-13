'Fatigued' Sofapaka satisfied with a point from champions Tusker' - Ouma

Sofapaka assistant coach David Ouma is satisfied with a point gained against Tusker FC in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League game on Sunday.

The Brewers had come into the match as favourites, but ended up sharing the spoils at the Ruaraka Grounds. The former Harambee Starlets tactician hinted the players might have been fatigued, but getting a point against the reigning champions was satisfying.

Sofapaka's character is commendable

"The team has been on some good run in the last four encounters, we hoped to make it four, unfortunately, we shared points today, but I am so happy with the point because we were facing a strong opponent," Ouma said as quoted by the club's official portal.

"We went into the match fully aware that we were facing a strong opponent who wanted to bounce back to winning ways. They were definitely going to throw bodies upfront, but am glad we were decent in all departments. I feel we should have done better in our final third, but I am impressed by the players because they followed the instructions and were able to contain pressure.

"We played [Sunday's] match barely 48 hours from our last encounter in Wundanyi, and to collect a point against the brewers, I would say the team has immensely improved. The character in the squad is commendable and it is one secret that is working for us too."

What next for Sofapaka?

Batoto ba Mungu will be aiming at returning to winning ways on Friday when they play Posta Rangers.

Currently, the 2009 champions are placed eighth on the FKF Premier League table with 14 points from the nine matches they have played in the ongoing campaign.

The Nairobi-based charges under the leadership of coach Ken Odhiambo have collected four wins, two draws, and three losses. The Mailmen are a position lower with a point fewer from eight matches.

Rangers, who are led by former Kenya coach Stanley Okumbi, have won four games, drawn one, and lost three. They have scored 12 goals and conceded five in the process.