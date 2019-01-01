Fati becomes youngest ever Champions League goalscorer in Barcelona win

The young Catalan star has continued his stunning breakout season by snaring a European record

attacker Ansu Fati has become the 's youngest ever goalscorer, finding the back of the net on Europe's biggest stage aged just 17 years and 40 days.

Just minutes after being brought on against on Tuesday with the scores locked at 1-1, Fati found the bottom left corner with a powerful driven effort.

In the process, Fati broke a record previously held by Peter Ofori-Quaye, who scored for Olympiacos aged 17 years and 194 days in 1997.

Ernesto Valverde's side were in need of a spark at San Siro and got it in the form of Fati.

After opening the scoring through Carles Perez, Inter equalised just before half-time through Romelu Lukaku with Lautaro Martinez finding the back of the net twice in the second half, only to be denied both times for offside.

Fati was then introduced for Barcelona in the 85th minute and just a minute later he'd settle the contest after a sharp one-two at the top of the box with Luis Suarez was followed by a pin-point finish.

That record-breaking strike would prove decisive as the Catalans claimed a 2-1 victory to deny Antonio Conte's side progression to the knockout stage.

Barcelona finished top of Group F having won four and drawn two of their six matches, while Inter ended in third, three points shy of .