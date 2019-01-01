Fati and I proof La Masia still works at Barcelona – Perez

The Catalans side's two young stars shined at the San Siro as the club's famous youth academy continues to pay off

Carles Perez revelled in the fact he and fellow academy product Ansu Fati made the difference in Tuesday's 2-1 win at Inter to prove La Masia has not lost its relevance.

Barca endured a real tussle with at San Siro, only securing a late win thanks to Fati's 86th-minute strike after Antonio Conte's side had equalised via Romelu Lukaku.

Fati's goal made the 17-year-old the youngest scorer in Champions League history and sealed Inter's fate, as the side drop down to the after finishing third in the group.

Perez had opened the scoring with a composed finish, and his thoughts quickly turned to Barca's La Masia after the match, with the famed academy receiving criticism in recent years for a perceived lack of homegrown players reaching the first team.

"It is something incredible that we are both living," Perez told Movistar . "Both Ansu and I are an example for La Masia if you think you can get there [to the first team].

"Barca trust the people of academy and that is the most important thing."

Coach Ernesto Valverde also spoke of the two goal scorers and was particularly thrilled by Fati's record as he found a way to fire despite not being completely fit.

"Carles has the nose for more goals and strikes the ball really nicely," he said. "Ansu is a born scorer and, although he's had some niggling pain, we wanted him to have some minutes.

"That it's a Barca lad who's the youngest ever scorer in this competition delights us."

Fati has now scored three goals this season across just 12 appearances, while Perez has now struck twice himself.

Barca had already secured top spot in their group and will find out their next opponents during Monday's draw.

The Catalans next face in the league on the weekend before then going head-to-head with bitter rivals in El Clasico on December 18.

Valverde's side are currently top of , level on points with Los Blancos but boasting a superior goal difference.

Barcelona had started their season in shaky fashion but have now won seven straight games.