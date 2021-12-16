Fate of Harambee Stars' coaches to be decided by a committee soon - Amour

The Football Kenya Federation caretaker body has confirmed the fate of the Harambee Stars technical bench will be decided by a committee.

The committee has been silent on how it hopes to deal with the matter since Firat's two-month contract with FKF ended just after the conclusion of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

The Turkish coach had been brought on board specifically to guide Harambee Stars in the qualifiers.

The coach's position was complicated when the Ministry of Sports disbanded Nick Mwedwa's administration and appointed the normalisation committee to run the functions of the federation.

"We intend to constitute technical committees for all the national teams with a view of charting the way forward,″ Ali Amour, a member of the committee, told The Star.

"It is through these committees that we shall be in a position to decide whether we are going to retain the current crop of coaches or we shall be hiring new ones."

Amour also talked about the ongoing Premier League season that resumed recently after a two-week suspension period as well as the season-end awards.

"The fixtures are already out and we intend to follow them to the end. The only thing we shall be doing is reviewing them on a weekly basis," he added.

"We definitely have some plans to reward the teams at the end of the season. Something is already in the pipeline, and we are going to make everything public in the coming days."

The official also raised concern about the state of the pitches across the country: "The FKF caretaker committee has put plans in place to ensure top-flight clubs are hosted on quality pitches," Amour promised.

"The state of the pitches hosting top-flight matches is not very encouraging and that's why we decided to take some of the matches to Nyayo Stadium."

Subordination

Meanwhile, Aaron Ringera, the committee's chair, reminded the clubs that they are only answerable only to the interim body.

"For the avoidance of doubt, all county associations, branches, and any other organisations running the affairs of football in the country are subordinate to the caretaker committee," said Ringera.

"The committee calls upon all clubs and associations to ensure that they fully comply with the requirements of the Spots Act to be able to run football activities at the grassroots.

"Clubs are further advised to deal with branches and associations that are compliant and, where in doubt, to verify the information with the Sports Registrar.

"The committee will shortly embark on grassroots tours across the country to engage clubs and football stakeholders with a view to streamlining all football activities at the grassroots level."

Ringera's committee came into existence when FKF's executive committee was disbanded following allegations of massive financial malpractices.