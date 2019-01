Farouk Shikhalo starts for Bandari against Simba SC of Tanzania in Super Cup

The winner of the first semi-final clash will take on either Mbao FC or Kariobangi Sharks in the final of the competition

Farouk Shikhalo will be in goal as Bandari takes on Simba SC in the semi-finals of the Super Cup on Friday.

Felly Mulumba will organize the defense with Abdallah Hassan calling the shots in midfield. Dan Otewa, Dan Guya and Siraj Mohammed will start this game from the bench.

Kikosi ambacho kitaanza leo dhidi ya Bandari FC katika nusu fainali ya #SportPesaCup pic.twitter.com/GH1QiGQKlZ — Simba SC Tanzania (@SimbaSCTanzania) January 25, 2019

Bandari XI: Farouk Shikhalo, Nicholas Meja, Fred Nkata, Bernard Odhiambo, Felly Mulumba, Collins Agade, Abdallah Hassan, Hamisi Abdallah, Yema Mwana, William Wadri and David King'atwa.

Sub: Mustapha Oduor, Brian Otieno, Wilberforce Lugogo, Dan Otewa, Michael Wanyika, Dan Guya and Siraj Mohammed.