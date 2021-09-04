Farouk Shikhalo: KMC FC set to unveil Harambee Stars goalkeeper after completing deal

The Kenyan star has found another home in Tanzania after he left Yanga due to the expiration of his two-year contract

Tanzania Mainland Premier League side Kinondoni Municipal Council is set to unveil Harambee Stars goalkeeper Farouk Shikhalo after completing the deal.

In a number of photos that appeared on social media on Saturday, Shikhalo is seen in KMC's colours, ready to be unveiled by the Dar es Salaam-based club.

"He has signed a one-year deal with KMC," a source close to the former Talanta FC goalkeeper told Goal.



After two years, Shikhalo parted ways with Yanga SC after his two-year contract ended at the conclusion of the 2020/21 season. The former Posta Rangers star had been signed by the Tanzanian giants after participating in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations with Harambee Stars in Egypt.



He was brought on board to compete with Tanzanian goalkeeper Metacha Mnata and both were released this year due to inconsistencies in their performances. Timu ya Wananchi have so far signed Diarra Djigui and Erick Johola as replacements for Shikalo and Mnata.





Since he left Yanga, Shikhalo had only been linked with a move to KMC as his chances of a return to the Kenyan Premier League looked slim. At KMC, he will rival experienced Tanzanian custodian Juma Kaseja who has remained part of the national team despite his advanced age and competition from Mnata and Simba SC's Aishi Manula.



Since he joined Yanga, the former Bandari goalkeeper has not been a regular member of the national team set up. He and Patrick Matasi, who were the goalkeepers in the Afcon tournament, have always been overlooked as the previous coach Francis Kimanzi and now Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee have preferred Zesco United's Ian Otieno and James Saruni of Ulinzi Stars.



Shikhalo - with his experience - is expected to bolster KMC who finished fifth in the 2020/21 season behind Simba, Yanga, Azam FC, and Biashara United.



Simba and their Kariakoo rivals took the Caf Champions League slots, while Azam and Biashara will compete in the Caf Confederation Cup. Wekundu wa Msimbazi were given a bye in the first round of the 2021/22 Champions League while Yanga will battle Rivers United of Nigeria as they begin their continental campaign in September.